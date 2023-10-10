Canon fans are spoiled for choice with these Prime Day deals

I’ve been reviewing cameras for fifteen years, and despite never owning a Canon camera myself, I am entirely familiar with the system after reviewing the best Canon cameras, during which Canon has been the market leader for sustained periods.

Beginners and pros alike fall in love with Canon's colors, and the intuitive handling of its DSLR and mirrorless models. In fact, Canon’s latest mirrorless cameras have maintained the DSLR-style body and are an easy transition from Canon’s aged DSLR system.

Canon gear, at least in Europe, costs a premium over rivals. Perhaps the market leader dines off its stellar reputation. The good news this Prime Day is that many Canon DSLR and mirrorless cameras and lenses are at record low prices, bringing them back on par with rival models.

You can now get Canon’s entry-level EOS R100 for a record-low price – it’s the first time you can enter the Canon mirrorless system for under $500 / £520. This model may lack some of the features of its pricier siblings like the EOS R10 (which is also on sale in the UK), but it has the same 24MP APS-C sensor and choice of lenses.

Elsewhere, Canon’s best-ever macro lens is at record low prices, so it could be the time to get up close and personal with the RF 100mm F2.8 L IS USM lens and its world-first 1.4x magnification with precise autofocus.

In this Canon deals roundup, you'll find both mirrorless and DSLR cameras and lenses, for a range of budgets. Keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's offers. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale event.

Prime Day Canon deals (US)

Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 15-45mm lens: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Canon's entry-level EOS R100 is at a record low price which makes it the cheapest way to get into the Canon RF-mount ecosystem. This APS-C format DSLR-style camera is the smallest and lightest in Canon's lineup and packs the same 24MP sensor as many of its pricier siblings, but its fixed rear screen is not touch sensitive, which will take some adjusting if you're stepping up from a smartphone.

Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM: was $599.99 now $479.99 This tiny, walk-around lens offers a slightly wider perspective to the main camera in most smartphones, which makes it a perfect vlogging lens, especially with its bright F1.8 aperture, perfect for blurring backgrounds. Its close focusing is also a bonus, with a 0.5x maximum magnification which is more than enough to capture the little details in addition to the sweeping landscapes. Now with 20% off, this could be the lens that lives on your Canon mirrorless camera.

Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was $379 now $333.99 at Walmart

A saving of $45 puts the Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its lowest price ever.

Canon RF 100mm F2.8 Macro L IS USM: was $1399.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

This is the first time that the Canon RF 100mm macro lens has dropped below $1,000 and represents a healthy 29% discount. The lens is supplied with a hood and the usual front and rear lens caps.

Canon EOS M200 with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3): was $549 now $384.99 at Amazon

The now-defunct EOS-M system (OK not officially, but Canon is now focusing on its EOS-R system) has a few APS-C models and a smattering of native lenses that could now be your most affordable way to enter Canon's ecosystem. The 24MP EOS M200 is the baby of the range, perfect for vlogging with 4K video and a 3-inch touch screen. The tiny, and also on-sale this Prime Day, EF-M 22mm f/2 lens makes a great pairing.

Prime Day Canon deals (UK)

Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 15-45mm lens: was £669 now £517 at Amazon

Canon's entry-level EOS R100 is at a record low price which makes it the cheapest way to get into the Canon RF-mount ecosystem. This APS-C format DSLR-style camera is the smallest and lightest in Canon's lineup and packs the same 24MP sensor as many of its pricier siblings, but its fixed rear screen is not touch sensitive, which will take some adjusting if you're stepping up from a smartphone.

Canon EOS R10 (body only): was £999 now £698 at Amazon

We rated this camera one of the best options for beginners in our Canon EOS R10 review and today's Prime Day discount brings it down to a tantalizing price. Not only is the Canon R10 lightweight and compact thanks to its APS-C mount, but it's surprisingly snappy when it comes to autofocus and burst modes. If we had to nitpick, we'd criticise its lack of in-body stablisation and cropped video but it's a great value camera that's well worth the dosh.

Canon RF 100mm F2.8 Macro L IS USM: was £ 1449.99 now £1,149.99 at Amazon

A price drop of 21% sees £300 off the Canon RF 100mm macro lens for shoppers in the UK. The lens is supplied with a hood and the usual front and rear lens caps.

Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was £ 399.99 now £329.99 at Canon

Canon has taken a generous £70 off the Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its own UK store.

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM: was £129.99 now £98 at Amazon Possibly the most recommended lens for beginners looking to take their photos beyond the average quality of the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 lens typically bundled with a Canon DSLR. As with the EOS 4000D mentioned above, many a photographer got their first portrait photos to be proud of with this super-cheap lens that is now under £100.