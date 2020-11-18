Walmart Black Friday 2020: 4K TV deals, cheap laptops, AirPods, Instant Pot, and more

While Walmart Black Friday deals don't officially land till Wednesday, November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with incredible bargains that you can shop right now. You can find 4K TV deals, cheap laptops, AirPods, Instant Pot, toys, and so much more, and to help you find the top offers, we've rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals for you below.

Our top picks include this JVS 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298, this Lenovo Ideapad 3 marked down to $149, and the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $199.



You can also find hot appliance deals like the Keurig single-serve coffee maker on sale for $79 and a $41 discount on the Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Vacuum, bringing the price down to only $48.

See more of the best Walmart Black Friday deals below, which include today's new discounts on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, cameras, vacuums, best-selling toys, and more. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating with the best new bargains leading up to the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale events.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2020

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $149 at Walmart

There's an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD inside this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad - excellent specs considering you're only paying $150 here. That's a full-sized display on a Windows 10 S laptop with specs that will see you through lighter use or everyday browsing for a fantastic price in Walmart's Black Friday deals.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only Black Friday deals is $100 off this best-selling robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

JVC 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the JVC 58-inch TV on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The budget set includes the Roku experience so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

Sylvania 10-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame: $79 $50 at Walmart

A great gift idea, Walmart has this Sylvania Digital Frame on sale for just $50 at the early Black Friday sale. The 10-inch frame allows you to display photos from friends and family around the world with the compatible app.

iPhone SE | $399 $199 at Walmart

You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $199 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig coffee maker on sale for $79. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and allows you to brew six-plus cups before having to refill.

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Cheaper than a lot of the cordless vacuums on the market, there's not much on the store page about the specs of this particular unit, but at the time of writing, 95% of the user reviews recommend it.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.98 at Walmart

Under $200 for the AirPods Pro is by far the best price we've seen for the state-of-the-art noise-canceling AirPods Pro. They normally cost $249, so that's $55 off the MSRP and, currently, our top Black Friday deal.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $129 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 $119.99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $80 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $329.99 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's by far the lowest price we've seen for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $999.99 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart with a massive $572 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic early Black Friday TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $299.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Walmart has this Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99. The smart TV has Chromecast built in so you can stream your favorite content from your phone straight to your TV.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

A stellar price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $328. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $478 at Walmart

This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV gets a $72 price cut at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. You'll get a stunning picture thanks to the powerful Crystal Processor 4K and universal guide, which allows you to easily find all your favorite content in one place.

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $428.95 at Walmart

You're dropping down in specs here, but picking up plenty more functionality to make up for it. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex has a 2-in-1 design that means it can easily swap between a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. You're picking up a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $379 at Walmart

There's a $170 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Black Friday sales, leaving us with a fantastic $379 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

Walmart Black Friday tablet deals

onn. 7-inch Tablet: $49.87 $28 at Walmart

If you're on the hunt for a cheap tablet, this onn. deal from Walmart is a fantastic option. Great for everyday use, the 7-inch tablet features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of SSD, and a four-hour battery life.



Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 and pick up a great cheap tablet deal on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor, and full Google Assistant support - not bad.

Walmart Black Friday headphone and Audio deals

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: $149 $129 at Walmart

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $129 at Walmart

Klipsch The One II Speaker: $198 $148 at Walmart

Compatible with turntables, as well as other devices via Bluetooth, Walmart kicks some money off of the 'concert-level' stereo. Still a big investment, but that's a decent enough saving. This price is also available in-store.

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $299.99.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $149.98 at Walmart

Save $150 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Beats Solo Pro wireless noise canceling headphones: $299.95 $197.99 at Walmart

You'll find certain color variants of the Beats Solo Pro noise canceling headphones available for $100+ less at Walmart. That means you can take advantage of H1 chip connectivity with iPhone and pick up some excellent audio for less.

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Walmart

Walmart has matched Amazon's lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 3. This is an excellent price for a luxury smartwatch that can still keep up with all the latest updates.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 40mm: $229 $209 at Walmart

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $209. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $329.99 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's a fantastic price for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE 44mm variant is down to just $259.99, which is the best price we've ever seen for this variant. You can get the smartwatch with a Sport Band, and you've got the choice of black, gold or silver for your next Apple Watch.

Walmart Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Bundle: $49 at Walmart

This early Black Friday deal is available for one day only – a solid instant camera for youngsters, the Instax Mini 7S also comes with a case, film, photo album, and photo holders.

GoPro Hero7 Action Camera: $119 at Walmart

Save on the cheaper Hero 7 model. Shoot in full HD video with video stabilization and shoot 10MP photos in portrait, landscape, or burst mode. You're not getting the same capture quality as more premium GoPro models, but this isn't a bad saving.

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Black Friday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.



Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $79 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $79 at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer: $199 $169 at Walmart

Score a $30 price cut on the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill at Amazon. The 4-in-1 four-quart grill can do it all - conveniently inside your home and features air fry, bake, and roast functions.

Walmart Black Friday smart home deals

Google Nest Mini: $49 $29 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

A big discount for this robot vacuum cleaner, which boasts a number of powerful tidying features: you can schedule when it cleans using the iRobot Home app, and it uses what the manufacturer calls a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suction your floors. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it features 'Cliff Detect' to stop it from falling down stairs.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Contixo Kids Learning Tablet: $79.99 $57.95 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, Walmart has the Contixo Kids Learning tablet on sale for $59.95. The 7-inch tablet comes preloaded with popular mobile apps for children and adults and features built in parental controls and child lock features.

LEGO Classic Bricks Building Toy: $69.99 $39.97 at Walmart

LEGO lovers can snag the Classics Bricks Bricks Plates on sale for $38.97. The options are endless with this set with various colors and shapes – including wheels, windows, doors and eyes, and four 16x16-stud baseplates.

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $199 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $100+ price cut on the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard at Walmart. The hoverboard includes a self-balancing mode, 400 WATTS of power, and features fun LED lights and a unique design.

Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter: $198 $149 at Walmart

Ride around town in style with the Hover Dynamo electric scooter that's on sale for $149 at Walmart. The folding scooter speeds up to 16 MPH and can travel up to nine miles.

