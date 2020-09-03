Walmart Black Friday 2020: the best deals we expect from Walmart

The Walmart Black Friday sale is coming, with huge savings on 4K TVs, laptops, game consoles, iPads, household appliances and much more.

While the deals may not go live until we're closer to Black Friday on November 27, we can start looking at the deals of yesteryear to see what will get discounted. In the past, Walmart offered some of the best Black Friday deals of any major retailer on everything from TVs and appliances to smartphones and gaming consoles. With record low prices, this page of Walmart deals is the perfect chance to start holiday shopping.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals Jump to deals section at Walmart:

1: TV: big 4K TVs at small prices

2: Laptops: casual, study and gaming options covered

3: iPhones: discounts on Apple's best phones

4: iPads: get the world's best tablets for less

5: Apple Watches: low prices on older models today

6: Headphones: in-ear or over-ear, the prices are down 'ear

7: Nintendo Switch: the most popular console right now

8: PS4: the price is set to tumble on Sony's console

9: Xbox: Game Pass has made Xbox very attractive this year

10: Appliances: Instant Pots, blenders and more

11: Robot Vacuums: Give the robo uprising a helping hand

12: Beauty: make-up, straighteners and more inside

13: Toys: the gifts kids crave right here

Walmart Black Friday 2020 is certainly going to be different: all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according company's official July 27 announcement.

The Walmart Black Friday aren't cancelled, though. Its physical stores will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and reopen on November 27. Moreover, its online Black Friday deals will be booming on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

We've gathering intel on how to save as much money as possible on Black Friday. That starts with a look back on which kind of Walmart deals were available a year ago. Walmart Black Friday ads always hype up deals for a day earlier than other US retailers, giving you a chance to snag all of the top deals 24 hours in advance.

Walmart had offered free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items – and unlike Amazon, this requires zero membership fees – so keep that in mind when preparing for which outlet to buy from.

Of course, avid Walmart consumers will soon be able to sign up for Walmart Plus, which is a subscription service kind of like Amazon Prime. It's slated to go live on September 15, offering in-store perks and deals. New subscribers can try the service for 15 days free.

Until the Black Friday deals actually kick off, which could be weeks or months before the official Black Friday date of November 27, check out all the old Walmart Black Friday sales below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top Black Friday deals leading up to Cyber Monday and beyond.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals from years past:

Again, these Walmart deals aren't live – but they do give you an idea of what the US retailer may discount this year. Also, rule of thumb: if last year's version was on sale, you'll likely see a similar discount on this year's version (i.e. Apple Watch 4 may be on sale for a similar price to the Apple Watch 3).

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Last year's deal let you save over $200 on the LG 55-inch 4K TV during the Walmart Black Friday sale. The 4K UHD TV features an ultra-slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The then-new Apple iPad got an $80 price cut during last year's Black Friday. That's the lowest price we'd seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro got a $50 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale last year. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition was last year's best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You also received game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini was on sale for $19 at Walmart last year. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Last year's Walmart Black Friday shoppers could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 got a $100 price cut at Walmart last year. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

Last year's deal had a streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $198 at Walmart

One of last year's popular gifts, the Hover-1 electric scooter was on sale for just $198 during Walmart's Black Friday sale last year. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph and includes an LED display.

Theragun G3Pro Portable Deep Tissue Massager: $599 now $399 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved a huge $200 on Theragun's professional handheld percussive therapy device. The G3Pro provides treatments that can enhance physical performance, release muscle tension, instantly relieve pain, and treat a variety of ailments.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Element 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $250 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic budget TV option, the Element 40-inch 4K TV is on sale for $179.99. The Ultra HD smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You could grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $199.99 during Walmart's Black Friday sale last year. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Walmart Black Friday Roku deals

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

Last year's great deal was a streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player 4K/HD/HDR with Premium JBL Headphones: $48 at Walmart

A fantastic bundle deal, Walmart had the Roku Ultra and JBL headphones on sale for $49 last year. The Roku Ultra streaming player normally retails for $124, so with this deal, you're saving $24 and getting a pair of free premium JBL headphones.

Walmart Black Friday Google deals

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini was on sale for $19 at Walmart last year. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

Frozen fans last year could get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $80 on the Google Home smart speaker. The powerful speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to check the weather, play music, and control other smart home devices.

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

Shoppers last year could get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at for $229. The smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity which allows you to get service even when your iPhone is far away. Currently out of stock, but check back soon!



Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Last year Walmart had slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $379 at Walmart

Shoppers last year get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale at Walmart for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Walmart Black Friday Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

Last year shoppers could get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we'd seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 6s | 32GB | Space Gray | Straight Talk Prepaid | $299 $99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you could get an iPhone that can still run iOS 13 during Black Friday last year. At just $99, Walmart have cut the price on its 32GB iPhone 6s by two thirds - an amazing price if you're looking for a cheap Apple device. The 6s itself has held up well since its release, and still powers through recent apps and software updates like a champ.

Walmart Black Friday iPad deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad got an $80 price cut during Black Friday last year. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life. Currently out of stock, but check back soon!



Apple iPad (7th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $329 at Walmart

The latest model Apple iPad got a $100 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale last year. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and is available in Gold, Silver or Grey.



Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $349 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $80 on the 6th generation Apple iPad at Walmart. The 9.7-inch silver tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Walmart Black Friday tablet deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 Tablet: $179.99 $87.99 at Walmart

A great budget tablet option, the RCA Galileo Pro went on sale last year for $87.99 at Walmart. The 11.5-inch 2-in-1 tablet features 32GB of storage and includes a detachable keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, shoppers last year could get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Samsung Chromebook 3: $229 $99 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 got a $130 price cut last year during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

HP Chromebook Touch 15 laptop: $469 $299 at Walmart

Sure to sell out fast, the HP Chromebook 15 went on sale last year at Walmart for $299. The touchscreen laptop which packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor. Currently out of stock but check back soon!



Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Black Friday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut last year at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones: $349.95 $279.95 at Walmart

Shoppers last year got the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones on sale for $279.95 at Walmart. A fantastic price for a set of high-quality headphones with incredible battery, wireless range, and Apple device pairing.

Walmart Black Friday speaker deals

JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A crazy-good Black Friday deal last year - get the JBL Flip 3 Stealth speaker on sale for $50. The Bluetooth speaker features a waterproof design and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.



Anker Rave Mini Speaker: $149 $100 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $50 on the Anker Rave speaker at Walmart. The mini speaker provides 18 hours of playtime and features a custom Rave Part Lighting that syncs to the rhythm of your music.

Walmart Black Friday PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $253.90 at Walmart

Walmart had a slight discount last year on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

1TB PS4 Slim | Fortnite Bundle with Bonus Wireless VoltEdge Headset: $358.99 $270 at Walmart

Shoppers last year could get the PlayStation Fornite Neo Versa Bundle on sale for $274.43 at Walmart. This Black Friday bundle includes a bonus wireless VoltEdge headset, which normally retails for $60. Currently out of stock, but check back soon!



PlayStation 4 controller - Glacier White | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

This Glacier White PS4 controller is usually about $5 more than the standard black version, but last year you could pick it up at the same $39 price tag. That's a great deal on a fantastic looking controller.

Walmart Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition was last year's best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above, last year, you could have gotten an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Black Friday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

1TB Xbox One S | NBA 2K20 Bundle | $299 $199 at Walmart

Take on the best NBA 2K20 players in the world with this bundle deal from Walmart. On sale for $199 last year, this was the best price we've seen for this Xbox One S console bundle.

Walmart Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $424.96 $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal last year went fast! You can get the Nintendo Switch console and a full game download of the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on sale for $299 at Walmart.

Nintendo Switch | Spyro Trilogy: $289 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we'd seen in the US last year as free games are a rarity with the super popular console. And you're getting the improved version of the console too with a better battery. You can get this excellent deal on both the gray or red/blue versions of the Switch.



Walmart Black Friday printer deals

HP OfficeJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $129 $39 at Walmart

A crazy good deal! Last year you could get the HP OfficeJet All-in-One printer on sale for $39 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. That's an amazing $90 discount for the color inkjet printer which can print, copy, scan, and fax at ultra-fast speeds.



Kodak Mini 2 Wireless Mobile Instant Photo Printer: $73 $49 at Walmart

Last year's deal saved money on the Kodak Mini 2, which let you instantly print photos from your phone with the Kodak Mini 2 wireless printer. Compatible on iOS and Android, the printer works with the Kodak app to edit, crop and filter your favorite photos.

Walmart Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Bundle: $50 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular Christmas gift idea, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s was on sale last year for $50. The bundle includes a pack of film with 10 exposures, two photo holders, a camera case, and a photo album.

GoPro Hero7 White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model was available last year for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

Kodak Pixpro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera: $149 $99 at Walmart

Last year shoppers could save $50 on the Kodak Pixpro Bridge Digital camera at Walmart. The Pixpro features 16-megapixel resolution to produce high-quality still images and video recordings.

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $40 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact was on sale last year for just $40. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers last year could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $99 $49 at Walmart

Last year shoppers could save 50% on the Instant Vortex air fryer at Walmart. The six-quart air fryer can do it all - fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats and includes four built-in smart programs.

Walmart Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75: $349 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart had the Shark ION Robot Vacuum on sale last year for $149 during Black Friday. The Alexa-enabled vacuum has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule your floors from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart had the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale last year for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 got a $100 price cut last year at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Walmart Black Friday DNA kit deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Shoppers last year saved $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, shoppers last year saved $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Walmart Black Friday beauty deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $58 $37.49 at Walmart

Shoppers last year got the Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $37.49. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

CHI Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener: $79.99 $53.49 at Walmart

The best-selling Chi hair straightener was on sale last year for $53.49 at Walmart. A great gift idea for any lady in your life, the flat iron uses Ionic technology and ceramic plates for silky-smooth hair every time.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850: $129.99 $59.95 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver got a massive price cut last year at Walmart. The Philips Norelco includes a precision trimmer and nose trimmer attachment and an additional $10 coupon will be applied at checkout.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch: $65 $35 at Walmart

Perfect for Frozen fans, shoppers last year saved $30 on the Frozen 2 smartwatch for kids. The interactive watch features a step counter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, games, selfie photo & video camera, voice recorder and calculator.

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $198 at Walmart

A popular gift, the Hover-1 electric scooter went on sale last year for just $198 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph!



Sky Rider Thunderbird Quadcopter Drone: $39.99 $19.97 at Walmart

Enjoy doing 360-degree flips & tricks with the Sky Rider Thunderbird drone that was on sale last year for $19.97. The quadcopter drone features a built-in WiFi camera so you can capture every flight.

Walmart Black Friday hours (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When does Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale start?

While Black Friday officially takes place this year on November 27, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving. We fully expect Walmart to repeat its habit of getting a headstart with online sales early – last year, the deals went live at 10 PM ET on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. In-store shoppers could begin hunting for bargains at 6 PM local time Thanksgiving day.



But the retailer's discounts began ahead of that: Walmart's Early Access Sale had started much earlier, with deals live weeks ahead of time that buyers could shop online. We expect Walmart will continue to leak deals leading up to the November event with some of the best discounts starting the day before Thanksgiving.



Cyber Monday is the digital sale that's on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year falling on November 30. In recent years the Cyber sale has begun the night before with several deals dropping on Sunday night.

Walmart's Black Friday hours

Walmart hasn't announced its official Black Friday hours. Last year, the retailer released an official ad that listed all the dates and times of the sale event. Walmart's online sale started at 10 PM EST on Wednesday before Thanksgiving.



For in-store shoppers, doors had opened at 6 PM local time Thanksgiving Day. The retailer had also announced that its Cyber Monday sale would start on the Sunday before Cyber Monday.

Black Friday ad 2019 (Image credit: Walmart)

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

Black Friday traditionally has been an in-store sale event with doorbuster deals on best-selling tech, toys, and kitchen appliances. In recent years the sale has expanded to online sales with discounts that start on Thanksgiving day.



Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping holiday that's surpassed Black Friday in recent years. The Monday event has become so popular because all sales are online, so customers can avoid the early wake-up call at crowded stores and shop from the comfort of their home. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will officially begin on Sunday, November 1 with more details to come.



Besides the dates, the two sales also differ in what kind of discounts you can find. Black Friday is typically reserved for record-low prices on specific items like TVs, gaming consoles and this year's hottest toys. While Cyber Monday also includes discounts on popular tech products, you can also find excellent deals on home items like coffee makers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Both sales event will have doorbuster deals, and you can always check out Walmart's ad scan to decide which sale items are most important to you.

Walmart Black Friday specials

Walmart Black Friday specials

Last year Walmart had offered new special services for its sale event to help you with all your holiday shopping needs. The retailer had offered free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items – which we expect to be the case this year, too. Unlike Amazon, this requires zero membership fees! Walmart will likely offer in-store specials for shoppers that will be visiting the store during the busy holiday season. The convenient 'Check Out With Me' service had allowed customers to beat the long lines and check out with an associate right where they're shopping.

Walmart also introduced a 'Store Map' feature last year that you could find in the Walmart app. This allows you to quickly and easily find everything on your shopping list. For Black Friday, the app will be updated hours before the sale begins to show the most sought-after in-store deals. Walmart has also color-coded its 2019 ad, making it easier to find specific items in the Walmart app.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the busy shopping period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



