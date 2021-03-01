Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: what to expect this year

This year's Black Friday iPhone deals may seem like many moons away to some, but for those looking for a bargain upgrade, they can't come soon enough. We're part of the latter crowd here at TechRadar, so we're already getting prepared with our own wishes and predictions for Apple devices come November.

Of course, we're also looking to share our thoughts and answer our readers burning questions, so we've put together this handy guide to the upcoming 2021 Black Friday iPhone deals to help get our readers all set for the biggest sales event for the year.

You'll find all the latest details on what to expect, top tips, and also all of last year's best Black Friday iPhone deals for reference - just in case you were curious or were wondering what to expect for the rumored iPhone 13 series.

Black Friday this year falls on November 26, however, as with most year's we're expecting a ton of Black Friday deals to be landing well before the big day itself. You'll want to bookmark this page too as we'll be updating it regularly with all the latest info, rumors, news, and even the early-bird deals when they eventually drop.

Black Friday iPhone deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday iPhone deals start?

Even though Black Friday is towards the end of November, we're expecting things to start heating up from as early as late October - mostly because online retailers love to stretch the event right out in recent years. Subsequently, we would recommend keeping your eyes open from early November onwards if you're really on the hunt this year.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what to expect

Overall, the juiciest Black Friday iPhone deals tend to be those offered by the big carriers - Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to name a few and generally revolve around a menagerie of trade-ins, switching offers, and the odd bundle or two. Subsequently, to get the best rates possible on those latest devices you'll most likely have to be prepared to hand over an old device or jump through a hoop or two.

Some examples of this sort of Black Friday iPhone deal would be Verizon's $700 trade-in discount on the iPhone 12 series - which was also available on top of a $400 discount for those who were switching over from another carrier. These promotions put together of course meant a potentially free iPhone just a month after the device's launch, although not all were eligible of course.

A slightly more accessible Black Friday iPhone deals may, however, be up for grabs on older devices this November. Last year we saw a $300 online discount on the iPhone 11 Pro at Verizon and the iPhone XS for just $1 a month at AT&T - both being eligible with a new unlimited plan only - no trade-ins required. The iPhone SE is sure to have very similar options too as it's pretty much available for free at most leading carriers with a new postpaid plan all year round.

Will there be Black Friday iPhone 13 deals?

If Apple releases the next generation of iPhones in October of 2021 - exactly a year after the 12 series - then the likelihood of seeing iPhone 13 deals by Black Friday is pretty high. Of course, it's hard to say whether they'll be better than those offered by the big carriers at launch, but last year they were ever-so-slightly better, so it may be worth waiting until Black Friday to pick one up.

Black Friday iPhone 12 deals from 2020 included trade-in discounts of $700 mainly, with free phones being up for grabs for those looking to switch. It seems likely this sort of thing will return for Black Friday 2021, with there possibly being a 'buy-one get-one free' option with a new unlimited plan at Verizon - another one of the carrier's favorite promotions for flagship devices

How to find the best Black Friday iPhone deals

Even though it's really early days, we'd recommend bookmarking the various pages at the top carriers well before November so you won't miss anything and to check out what they're offering beforehand. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all have deals-specific sections on their sites which they'll be utilizing on Black Friday to launch their latest promotions, so it's fine to simply bookmark them now.

For unlocked devices, unfortunately Apple has a near-monopoly on the market right now for the newer devices, although you can sometimes pick up the budget devices at Best Buy and renewed iPhones at Amazon. Walmart is another great place to check-in, although like Amazon they don't tend to sell the latest iPhones unlocked, only older phones and with pre-paid carrier packages.

Alternatively, simply bookmark this page, or sign up for TechRadars alerts or excellent email service. With all three resources at your fingertips, you'll not only never miss a Black Friday iPhone deal, but also get all the relevant daily tech news and information you'll need leading up to the busiest sales period of the year.

What were last year's best Black Friday iPhone deals?

We've already briefly covered some of last year's top Black Friday iPhone deals in the 'what to expect' section above. However, if you'd like to see last year's options in detail - and our opinions on them at the time - then we've preserved a few of last year's Black Friday iPhone deals for posterity down below. We've separated it all out into series, so if you're looking for something specific please feel free to simply skip to the generation that's most relevant to what you're looking for.

Black Friday 2020 iPhone deals: iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

So, here it is - Verizon's big Black Friday iPhone 12 deal. Trade-in to save up to $700 on your monthly bill over 24 months, plus another $400 if you're switching (details below). If you've been holding off on buying the iPhone 12 so far, it's looking like this is going to be your best bet!

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)

Verizon switching offer: save $400 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Like the look of that iPhone Black Friday deal above? You can actually get an even better saving at Verizon if you're switching over today. Available on all iPhones currently, switch over and get a $400 gift card that can be used to pay off your monthly bill... and potentially stack on top of other discounts for an effectively free iPhone.



Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

We're leading with Verizon with today's Black Friday iPhone deals but don't discount AT&T, which has an almost identical $700 trade-in deal. This one's another fantastic option if you can get the coverage since AT&T's plans tend to be a little cheaper overall.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12: save up to $800 with trade-in and activation at Best Buy

If you're thinking about picking up your iPhone 12 with a major carrier, don't discount Best Buy - they've got their own offers running parallel to Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint that can score you some hefty rebates.

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $359 (Sprint) | $359 (Verizon)

Apple iPhone 12: free with new unlimited line when you switch at T-Mobile

And what list of Black Friday iPhone deals would be complete without T-Mobiles offers? Switch over and pick up that new iPhone 12 with a new unlimited plan to get a device for free. A great deal, but again it's a little more niche than the Verizon and AT&T offers.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

That same $700 trade-in discount can be applied to the new iPhone 12 Mini today in the Verizon Black Friday sale - effectively scoring you this brand new 2020 device for absolutely free! This is a fantastic option... especially if you like your smaller phones.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

And, you guessed it - AT&T also has that same fantastic $700 trade-in option right now for the iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deals. This will of course cover your device's cost, so it's definitely a good one for those who don't want to pay big on a 2020 iPhone

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

OK, so the iPhone 12 Pro isn't exactly a cheap device by any stretch of the imagination, but if you're trading in at AT&T you can still get that $700 discount. Do so, and you'll cut that monthly bill down to just $10 month - a fantastic Black Friday iPhone deal when you consider this is a new release.

Total cost: $299.99 (30 mo) | Monthly cost: $9.99 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Or, alternatively, head on over to Verizon's Black Friday sale to effectively score the iPhone 12 Pro for the same price - albeit over 24 months instead of 30. You guessed it - it's a combo of a trade-in plus a new unlimited plan, but that saving is the same - $700 in total.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $12.7 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

I think we're sensing a theme here with these Black Friday iPhone deals.... Yes, that same $700 off trade-in discount can be had on the current big daddy of the 12 series - the outstanding iPhone 12 Pro Max. Oh boy, this is still one expensive phone though!

Total cost: $499.99 | Monthly cost: $16.66 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12: switch and get a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro at Visible

Visible's iPhone 12 deals this week take a different tack from the norm by offering an array of freebies for all new customers bringing their numbers over to its $40 a month unlimited data plan. Free AirPod Pro's are up for grabs but that's not all - you can get some Galaxy Buds or a B&O wireless speaker if you'd prefer.

Total cost: $840

Apple iPhone 12: save $250 on all new iPhone's at Xfinity Mobile

Here's another fantastic wildcard this Black Friday - Xfinity Mobile's $250 upfront discount on all iPhone 12's. OK, so you're not exactly buying an unlocked phone here, but you are paying for you phone outright and you don't have to trade-in. Better still, Xfinity Mobile is one of the better pre-paid carriers out there, which means you can get some really neat savings on your plan in addition to a cheap iPhone 12.

Apple iPhones: buy an iPhone, get an Apple Watch SE for $99 at Verizon

Alongside the more popular trade-ins, Verizon has also launched a great iPhone / Apple Watch bundle to check out for Black Friday. Buy any iPhone and you can pick up the new 2020 Apple Watch SE for just $99 - a good option if you're not trading in. Note - you can't trade-in and do this deal, you'll have to choose between them. Interested? The SE is the more budget-minded new Apple Watch, but it's still great and packs in a ton of great hardware and the latest features.



Black Friday 2020 iPhone deals: iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

This Black Friday iPhone deal on the iPhone 11 Pro might just be the best one at Verizon. Why? You don't actually have to trade-in to get a discount. However, if you did want to either trade-in or switch, then you can supplement your saving even further! Hurry though - the gold color is already sold out

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost $0 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 11: Save $450 with new unlimited plan and eligible trade-in at AT&T

AT&T leads the way this Black Friday for the best price on the standard iPhone 11 - last year's flagship. You'll have to trade-in and pick one up with a new unlimited plan but if you do you'll get an absolutely amazing $450 off in total.

Total cost: $150 | Monthly cost: $5 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 11: $599 $389 with eligible trade-in at Apple

Also, don't discount Apple's generous trade-in program this Cyber Monday. Sure, it's not quite as good as the carrier deals, but right now you can get a really cheap unlocked device with a trade-in plus some free Apple store gift cards - which are courtesy of the official stores Black Friday event.

Total cost: $389 (unlocked)

Apple iPhone 11: $699 $599 at Walmart

For a cheap upfront buy, Walmart has a ton of great options for customers looking to go with a smaller carrier. Alongside picking up the unlocked device itself from Apple and bundling it with a pre-paid plan, this is a really cheap option. Current options include Straight Talk, Walmart Family Mobile, and Simple Mobile.

Total cost: $599 (excl plan)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $700 with eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

A $700 trade-in deal at AT&T makes the now older iPhone 11 Pro a really tempting target. Sure, you'll have to trade-in and pick up your new phone with a new unlimited data plan, but if you do you'll potentially be scoring this device for a lot cheaper than the new 12 Pro.

Total cost: $199 | Monthly cost: $6.63 (30 mo)

Black Friday 2020 iPhone deals: iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE: save up to $140 with a trade-in plus free $50 gift card at Apple

OK, so the Apple trade-in program isn't exactly new for Black Friday, but, right now you can get a free $50 Apple gift card in addition to your phone if you purchase today. A good option in our books, especially if you're thinking about getting an unlocked phone to pair with a cheap pre-paid carrier or want some flexibility down the line.



Apple iPhone SE: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

This Mint Mobile iPhone SE deal isn't a Black Friday exclusive but it's definitely worthy of your attention. It's the only all-inclusive phone cost plus wireless plan option on our list, and, when you actually compare it to the other options here, it's a fantastically cheap option over 2 years.

Total cost: $720 (24 mo, plan included)

Apple iPhone SE: free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

AT&T is the only carrier offering the excellent iPhone SE for absolutely free this Black Friday. Verizon did have a similar option a few weeks but back it's been replaced now (see below). What's the catch? Well, you'll still have pick up your phone with a new unlimited data plan unfortunately, but it's still a good option.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo, excl plan)

Apple iPhone SE: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data line at Verizon

Verizon's Black Friday iPhone SE deal isn't quite the best we've seen from big red (in our opinion). That said, if you do pick one up with a new unlimited data plan today in the Black Friday sales Verizon will give you an additional phone for absolutely no cost.

Total cost: $399 (24 mo, excl plan)

Apple iPhone SE: $249 $49 for new customers at Cricket Wireless

Bring your number over to Cricket Wireless and you'll be getting yourself a massive $200 price cut on the upfront cost of the new iPhone SE today - not bad, especially when you consider Cricket has plenty of cheap pre-paid plans to bundle this phone with.

Total cost: $49 (excl plan)

Apple iPhone SE: $399 $249 at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering some hefty price cuts for those looking to pick up their iPhone SE's upfront with the choice of two excellent pre-paid carriers. Straight Talk and Total Wireless are your options right now but they've both got cheap plans that can really cut down your phone bill in its entirety.

Total cost: $249 (excl plan)

Black Friday 2020 iPhone deals: Older phones

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

And... here's the wild card Black Friday iPhone deal. For a really, really cheap flagship iPhone, consider this $10 iPhone XS at AT&T. It's not locked behind a trade-in or switch, simply pick up your phone with a new unlimited plan and bingo - one super-low cost iPhone this Black Friday.

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)

Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, why not pick up the iPhone XR for free in the AT&T Cyber Monday deals instead? This is really similar to the iPhone SE deal (listed above) in that you'll have to buy with a new unlimited plan. Should you go for the XR or the SE? In our eyes, their both great choices, although the XR does look a little slicker for sure.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone XR: $5/month with switch and new unlimited line at Verizon

And, there's even a cheap iPhone XR in Verizon's Black Friday deals today too. Sure, it's not free, and you'll need to be switching over too, but it's yet again another great option for those who don't happen to have an old phone to be trading in to score the newer entries above.

Total cost: $120 | Monthly cost: $5 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone XR: up to $210 off with trade-in plus $50 gift cards at Apple

Apple's iPhone trade-in program is still in effect over Black Friday and what's more you can actually score yourself a $50 Apple gift card with every purchase right now. Ok, so it's not that generous, but it's still quite a nice little bonus if you were going for an unlocked device.

