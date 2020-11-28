Best Buy Black Friday 2020: final deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals have been extended with new bargains dropping today on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and so much more. The retailer is releasing early Cyber Monday deals as well, so if you missed out on yesterday - there are still incredible discounts that you can snag right now. To help you sort through the available offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for you below.

Some highlighted offers include this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99, the Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for a record-low price of $99, and you can pick up this cheap laptop deal for just $199.

Best Buy is also offering incredible appliance bargains like the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum marked down to just $179.99, a massive $60 discount on the best-selling Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, and the Insignia multi-function pressure cooker on sale for just $29.99.



Shop more of today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals and keep in mind, these hot offers are selling out quickly, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late. And if you're interested in more extended sales, you can see our roundup of the best Black Friday deals that are still available.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

The top Best Buy Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Fire TV Stick Like on sale for just $17.99 at Best Buy. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Cheap 4K TVs have been incredibly popular this year in the early-Black Friday sales and this 50-inch TCL is sure to be a real hit when it goes live. Sure, it's no Samsung or LG display, but it's still 4K, has HDR, and even a whole host of smart TV functionality in the form of Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

Great Value iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The WiFi-connected allows you to clean your floors from anywhere with the compatible app and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Black Friday deal.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Best Buy Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

Lowest Price Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Best Buy

Save $150 - For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $199 in this early Black Friday deal. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99 at Best Buy

Ok, so there are new consoles on the block right now, but this Black Friday deal from Best Buy shows it's not all about the PS5 and Xbox this November. This Switch bundle can score you not just a free copy of Mario Kart 8, but also 3 free months of Nintendo Switch online. Not bad, but you'll have to hurry to grab it when it's live as we've already seen it sell out in a previous flash sale. Currently sold out, but check back soon.

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299 at Bestbuy

Big screen If you want a Chromebook with a difference, then check out the Chromebook 4+ which has a large 15.6-inch full HD display that provides a viewing surface area almost twice as big as some of its much smaller rivals and a comfortable keyboard.View Deal

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 13.5-inch laptop: $629 $549 at Best Buy

This is a Chromebook, but it's a pretty premium one. With a luxurious display, a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD you're looking at specs not found on the cheaper $200 - $400 machines. However, with that 2-in-1 design that means you can easily switch to a fully touchscreen tablet mode, this $549 price tag is looking particularly strong this week.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

You can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Cheapest MacBook deal MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Black Friday. With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $800, this is a real bargain.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday smartwatch deals

Going fast Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): $179 at Best Buy

The Series 3, a venerable but still amazing contender, is settling into a whole new lower than ever before price right now. Sure, it's a little bigger and a little slower than the new entries but it's still fully supported by Apple and has all the lifestyle and fitness apps you'd expect.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Best Buy Black Friday headphone deals

Samsung HW-Q850T speaker system: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB (Sprint): $699 $399 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB: $999 $749 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday smart home deals

Best Buy Black Friday appliance deals

