Better than Prime Day: our favourite Samsung Galaxy Buds just dropped to an all-time low price of just AU$159

Amazon recently revealed the dates for its second Prime Day sale, which kicks off on October 8, but that doesn’t mean we’re missing out on ripper deals in the meantime. Take this incredible price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which are now at their all-time lowest price, down to just AU$158.31 (54% off the list price).

That’s a better deal than we’ve ever seen from Prime Day – they were down to AU$194 in 2023 and AU$175 this year in July. This discount is limited to the Bora Purple model, but the White is only a dollar more. The Black is listed for AU$189.99 which isn't as good as July’s Prime Day discount, but is still good value if you’re set on the colourway.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we declared it to be the ‘best Samsung buds yet’, though this title may now be challenged by the new third-generation buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 review we call out their fantastic sound quality and ANC performance, but aren’t quite sold on the redesign or price.

The cheaper Buds 2 Pro – made even more enticing by this huge discount – make for an exceptionally worthwhile purchase if you’re looking for some of the best wireless earbuds to pair with your Samsung Galaxy phone. Despite being last-gen, great ANC, a comfortable design and high-res sound quality lead our praise of the earbuds.

All-time low Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Purple) | AU$349 AU$158.31 on Amazon (save AU$190.69) Kitted out with active noise cancellation, a transparency mode and 24 bit hi-fi encoding, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer brilliant 360º audio with a 2-way dynamic speaker design. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro received a TechRadar Recommends badge in our review, but you’ll need to be comfortable with a fairly average battery life.

Samsung has actually gone to the effort of improving the headphones over time with software updates, too. One of the most impressive Galaxy AI features to be showcased at the July Galaxy Unpacked event was active translating, allowing the wearer to understand what somebody is saying in another language by translating their words in real-time directly into their ear. This feature relies on the user having a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone for on-device processing though.

While you could wait around for Amazon Prime Day in October, we can't guarantee this all-time low price will drop any lower or stick around for long. If you’re after an exceptional pair of earbuds for not a lot of money, this is probably one you don't want to miss.

If your heart is set on the Black, there is a Big W market listing for it at AU$155 – but you’ll miss out on Amazon’s expedited delivery for Prime members and be buying an international import from a third-party retailer. If you aren’t already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial which, incidentally, will cover the entirety of the Prime Big Deal Days sale coming next month. You can always cancel if you don’t want to continue paying the monthly fee.