Amazon announces dates for Prime Big Deal Days - the second Prime Day sale of the year

We now know that the Black Friday season will kick off very soon as Amazon has announced that its Prime Big Deal Days sales event will take place on October 8 - 9. Effectively the retailer's second Prime Day of the year, the 48-hour sale will offer up some of the year's best deals on a whole range of tech exclusively to Prime members.

Expect some record-low prices on Amazon devices and a host of other popular categories including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, cameras, video games, fashion, toys, and more. Amazon has confirmed in a press release that the likes of Samsung, Disney, Beats, Lego and Fujifilm will all be featured in the October sale.

But if you're in the US you don't have to wait until next month if you want to bag a saving as a handful of early offers are already live on Fire TVs, smart home gadgets and Amazon services. From what I've seen, though, I wouldn't jump on all of these immediately as some prices have been lower earlier in the year. Let's hope for some better Kindle deals this time around, too.

• See all early Prime Big Deal Days offers

When Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 8 - 9, we'll be on hand like we have for countless Prime Days in the past, to bring you all the best offers from the sale. Be sure to bookmark our huge Amazon Prime Day hub where we'll share all the best deals and regular updates in the weeks ahead.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop during Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, just like Amazon Prime Day, you need to be a Prime member to get access to the offers available during Prime Big Deal Days. If you're already signed up then you're all set and offers will be available to buy once they go live on October 8 - or before if Amazon launch any surprise early deals.

If you're new to Amazon Prime then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and that will allow you to buy the deals during Prime Big Deal Days. This option is only available to new subscribers or those returning to the service after a long time. Just be sure to cancel it before the month ends to avoid being charged.

If you're not eligible for the free trial, then Amazon Prime costs $14.99/£8.99/AU$9.99 per month.