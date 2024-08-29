The new Sonos Ace headphones get their first-ever discount ahead of Labor Day

Sonos, the audio tech company known for some of the best soundbars, finally launched its first set of wireless headphones earlier this year. Now, ahead of Labor Day, you can get the Sonos Ace at Amazon for $399 (was $449).

While it likely won't be the last time they're on sale, it's $50 off you can get right now on a set of competent noise-cancelling headphones that will really up your movie-watching experience. The Sonos Ace are the perfect pair for Sonos soundbar owners thanks to smart integration with these devices and Dolby Atmos support only improves film audio further.

The deal also applies to both the black and white versions, so you can get the right color based on your preferences.

Today's best Sonos headphones deal

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $399 on Amazon

The Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones live up to its company's reputation for sound quality with Dolby Atmos audio that integrates with its soundbars. It also features respectable noise cancellation and lossless audio, even if it doesn't quite reach the heights of premium competitors like Bose. Also, as a warning, its audio capabilities don't suit music as well as movies. This is the first sale on these newly-released headphones, perfect for movie nerds looking for a new set ahead of Labor Day.

In our Sonos Ace review, we highlighted the handy soundbar connectivity, as well as the hi-res wired and wireless support as the best features of these debut headphones from the manufacturer. Our testers had mixed feelings about the fit, but some said they were some of the most comfortable headphones they'd worn.

However, while the Sonos Ace excelled with Dolby Atmos movies, they didn't offer as high-quality music playback or noise cancellation as competitors like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Still, an excellent pair of cans overall, especially if you're a fan of Sonos and enjoy watching Dolby Atmos movies, but a few caveats to consider depending on your needs.

If you're not much of a movie fan, you might also want to take a look at alternate options from our best noise-cancelling headphones list for options that perform even better for music and gaming.