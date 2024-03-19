The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy just dropped to a new low price

I've been using Bose headphones for over eight years now and I still think they were one of the best purchasing decisions I ever made. The audio quality is fantastic, the noise-cancellation is top tier and the lengthy battery life means I can use them for days while working or commuting without needing a recharge.

So, when there's a chance to get the best and latest pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for a record-low price, I'm going to make sure you know about it. And that's exactly what I'm here to do.

The huge Amazon Spring Sale is now underway and one of the featured deals brings the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones down to $379 (was $429). That's still a relatively high cost but this is the lowest price ever for the top premium pick in our best headphones guide.

If buds are more your style, then you can also get excellent immersive audio and strong noise-cancellation from the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at Amazon for $249 (was $299).

Alongside my recommendation, our audio experts here at TechRadar rate both the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as some of the best audio tech you can buy today. If you're after some new premium gear then these deals are not to be missed.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0CCZ1L489%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Fsmid%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These brand-new headphones are incredible: delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance, and expansiveness – and they have the strongest noise cancellation we've ever heard, too. They also deliver other premium features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity, and more. Sure, they're a pricey pair, but we think they're worth it – especially after this $50 discount that drops them to a record-low price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CD2FSRDD%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $299 now $249 at Amazon

Prefer in-ears? Bose's latest QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also down to their cheapest price yet at Amazon. They offer excellent immersive audio and some of the best noise-cancellation we've experienced in earbuds. Obviously, there are many cheaper options out there, but when it comes to quality and performance these can't be beaten, so snap them up if you want the best for less.

In our very positive Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review, we said they were simply the best at delivering top sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort, only dropping marks when it came to battery life. As for our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we settled on four stars, praising the impressive immersive audio and industry-leading noise-canceling tech in the wireless buds.

So, whether you're a fan of over-ear or prefer some discreet earbuds, these are two top options that you should strongly consider while they're down to a record-low price.

This is a strong start, but hundreds more offers are set to go live this week at Amazon. We'll be here to pick out all the best bargains in our full coverage of the Amazon Spring Sale from March 20 - 25.