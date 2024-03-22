6 cheap headphone deals from Sony, 1MORE, EarFun and more I'd buy in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is well underway with plenty of great discounts across the best headphones we've tested. There are tons of great offers available that bring the price down for some of our more premium picks – just look at the savings for Sony's best headphones or Bose's best ANC headphones – but if your budget is around $/£100 or less, then we've rounded up the biggest bargains in that price range below.

We've tested all six of the headphones below, and rate all of them highly for their different mix of sound quality and features. Of course, none are best-in-class, but they win by a long shot when it comes to value for money. Some can be found in our best cheap headphones guide but we've also included a few other recent releases that we've reviewed, such as the new SoundPeats noise-cancelling earbuds.

The sale, which is called Amazon Spring Deal Days in the UK, lasts until Monday, March 25 so make sure to take advantage of the discounts before it's too late. Looking for more headphone deals? Check out our picks of the best cheap headphones sales for more.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Today's best headphone deals for under $100

SoundPeats Air4 Pro buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundPEATS-Air4-Pro-Cancelling-Multipoint%2Fdp%2FB0CHS56Z85%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D2JQDCLJY7V8RZ%26amp%3Dundefined%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zvvlhQjAruW57YbE5Be5Vw8GId3Gpx-D4k4OkPDY9K15I5vTYRPY-sdpphi-fyoDX8lKUBIcdwbBzDsim3_sLp6rN_TeQDdzd_Kqa2hyTrQlHKG-t1oEXw2Db7EBglXeLJE3KlZgxQ3L2y4mVQpnz3ORU8FMI7hUF4i_Rn5Akc_S10CSe4znBVgF-1d7Ef2fCKTa1bvbBeYSdMGHpqciN2IKs3nFfwWWGgo3XFFC50Y.wlTxmlu3Gt9PeeF1L-W2LBHBsG7DdXVuTKNM-Ljlh7k%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsoundpeats%252Bair%252B4%252Bpro%26qid%3D1710946485%26sprefix%3DSoundPeats%252BA%252Caps%252C147%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $41.59 at Amazon

These truly budget earbuds try hard to be AirPods Pro and make an admirable attempt although they don’t entirely succeed. Still, for this new low price, you get good active noise cancellation and decent, musical sound quality in a solid, pocketable build. Remember, you have to add the code SPA4P4PR at checkout to see the price drop from $51.99 to this ultra-low bargain for the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/audio/headphones/earbuds-airpods/soundpeats-air4-pro-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">SoundPeats Air4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Wireless-Bluetooth-Wing-Tip-Assistant%2Fdp%2FB0CF74G2RL%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Considering that the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/audio/headphones/earbuds-airpods/samsung-galaxy-buds-fe" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy Buds FE only launched six months ago for an already reasonable price of under $100, it's surprising to see so many discounts on them already. But here they are again with a 20% saving. For a pair of comfortable fitting, active noise cancelling Samsung earbuds with 21 hours of battery life, these offer a lot of value, especially for this great, new low price.

1MORE Sonoflow: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F1MORE-SonoFlow-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0B7NBXWDV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $96.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/1more-sonoflow" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">1MORE Sonoflow over-ears. As far as stripped-back budget noise-cancelling headphones go, these are one of our top picks for their great sound quality, incredible battery life and comfortable design. And now they have been discounted to their lowest ever price. We have seen them hit this record-low price before but it hasn't lasted long so be sure to be quick if you're considering them.

Today's best headphone deals for under £100

EarFun Air Pro 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FEarFun-Air-Pro-Cancelling-Multi-Connection-Black%2Fdp%2FB0BNNMYSGQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Don't be fooled by their plain looks. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/earfun-air-pro-3" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">EarFun Air Pro 3 is one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested at this low price point. We started seeing them discounted by 29% as early as August 2023, which was just eight months after they launched, and now they're back down to this great low price. Alongside ANC, you're getting great battery life, multi-point pairing and even access to next-gen Bluetooth LE Audio.

Sony WH-CH520: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-CH520-Wireless-Bluetooth-Headphones-Beige%2Fdp%2FB0BTJ9WHL9%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a6dc95fd_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £60 now £37.99 at Amazon

Amazon offers a great 37% saving on the Sony WH-CH520's February 2023 launch price. We rate the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-ch520" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WH-CH520 as the best budget headphones you can buy for their 50-hour battery life, balanced sound and multi-point pairing feature. Although they were discounted further to as low as £34 last December, this is still a phenomenal deal.

Sony WF-C500: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-C500-Wireless-Headphones-Built-Black%2Fdp%2FB09FKGJ1CB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £90 now £47.50 at Amazon

There are good reasons why we awarded the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wf-c500" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-C500 four and a half stars. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's impossible to complain at this price. We should be clear, you've been able to find these for around £50 for a while (rather than the full £90) but that doesn't mean this is any less of a great deal.

