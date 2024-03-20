New SoundPeats noise-cancelling earbuds 54% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale: run!

Looking for a set of cheap AirPods alternatives? I hear you – and luckily, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here with a corker of a deal.

Often, when deals events roll around, it's the older models that see discounts. Not so here. This deal concerns a set of earbuds that only launched late September 2023, a pair of ANC-toting buds we called "a cheap, stripped back AirPods Pro alternative" and "AirPods Pro done cheap" under intense review.

Their launch price was $90, but right now, the SoundPeats Air4 Pro can be yours for just $41.95 (was $90) if you add the code SPA4P4PR at the checkout!

To clarify, although you'll see them listed with a hefty discount at $51.99 (which is a 35% price-cut on their slightly lower current Amazon list price of $79.99), by adding the above code, you'll shave an extra 10% on even that lowest-seen price – meaning you can snap them up for less than $42 – or a massive 53.8% saving on their original launch price!

The best noise-cancelling earbuds deal I've seen in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

SoundPeats Air4 Pro buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundPEATS-Air4-Pro-Cancelling-Multipoint%2Fdp%2FB0CHS56Z85%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D2JQDCLJY7V8RZ%26amp%3Dundefined%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.zvvlhQjAruW57YbE5Be5Vw8GId3Gpx-D4k4OkPDY9K15I5vTYRPY-sdpphi-fyoDX8lKUBIcdwbBzDsim3_sLp6rN_TeQDdzd_Kqa2hyTrQlHKG-t1oEXw2Db7EBglXeLJE3KlZgxQ3L2y4mVQpnz3ORU8FMI7hUF4i_Rn5Akc_S10CSe4znBVgF-1d7Ef2fCKTa1bvbBeYSdMGHpqciN2IKs3nFfwWWGgo3XFFC50Y.wlTxmlu3Gt9PeeF1L-W2LBHBsG7DdXVuTKNM-Ljlh7k%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsoundpeats%252Bair%252B4%252Bpro%26qid%3D1710946485%26sprefix%3DSoundPeats%252BA%252Caps%252C147%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $91 now $41.59 at Amazon

These September 2023-launch truly budget earbuds try hard to be AirPods Pro and, although they don’t entirely succeed, for this new low price price you're getting good active noise cancellation and decent, musical sound sound quality in a solid, pocketable build. Remember, you have to add the code SPA4P4PR at checkout to see the price drop from $51.99 to this ultra-low, extra discounted fee. Bargain!

In our full-fat, no-holds-barred SoundPeats Air4 Pro review (which only went live in February – these really are rather new buds), we praised their "excellent battery life", "comfy fit" and sonic chops, adding, "you’ll be delighted by the Soundpeats Air4 Pro’s sound quality compared to the best earbuds that cost many times more."

In truth, audio performance is the SoundPeats Air4 Pro's standout feature – you even get aptX Lossless for higher-resolution audio support, which is practically unheard of for this money.

Elsewhere, the active noise cancellation is good for the money (rising to very good given this new super-low price tag) and although we felt the transparency mode came off "pretty ropey" in our tests, for this money you can certainly do far worse as an overall package.

What you need to know is that the Soundpeats Air4 Pro have most of the core essentials you could want from a pair of earbuds, including multipoint connectivity for connecting two devices (and chopping and changing between the two) which again, is unexpected at this budget level.

Battery life? It's perfectly acceptable at the level (and beats many of the best budget wireless earbuds at the level, promising around 26 hours of total playtime, with 6.5 hours per single charge.

My advice? If you're looking for a new set of cheap earbuds (or even just a second set for your gym bag) you may have just found them.

