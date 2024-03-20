Save big on Sony's WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 headphones in Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale

We've consistently rated Sony's over-ear noise cancellers as the best noise canceling headphones you can buy: the Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently sitting right at the top of our list and the only reason the newer WH-1000XM5 model isn't sitting there too is because the XM4s are cheaper.

The prices for both the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 models are dramatically down in the Amazon Spring Sale, and while they're not quite the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon they are awfully close – so for example the current sale price in the UK for the XM4 is within two pounds of the lowest price they've ever been. And our price checkers tell us that they're currently cheaper on Amazon than on rival retailers' websites too.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $348 now $248 at Amazon

In the US, these Sonys have been discounted a lot, especially after the newer XM5s launched, but they rarely go this low: the price has stayed above the $270 mark for most of the last year, with only a few quick trips below that price. So while this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen ($228 just before Christmas 2023) it's still exceptionally low for exceptionally good headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £350 now £199 at Amazon

In the UK, this is right there with the lowest price we've ever seen for these superb Sonys: they were £2 cheaper for a while in December but other than that you've had to spend a lot more to get your hands on these superb ANC over-ears. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen, and it's also lower than any third party Amazon seller has ever offered.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Canceling-Headphones-Hands-Free%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399 now $328 at Amazon

In the US, the price of Sony's excellent over-ears hasn't dropped much below the $399 recommended retail price for very long, and while this isn't the lowest ever Amazon price – that was $299 in January 2024 – it's still well below the average selling price over the last nine months.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £316 now £279 at Amazon

In the UK, the prices for Sony's best noise cancellers has remained stubbornly high, and it's only really dropped below today's sale price for a day or two back in January. Amazon generally sells these at just above £300, so this is a significant saving over the usual selling price.

Make no mistake, these are among the very best headphones on the market, especially for commuting, travel and just pretending you can't hear the kids. Both versions achieved the full TechRadar five stars in our reviews thanks to their excellent noise cancelation, comfort and sound quality.

It's likely that once the Amazon sale is over these prices will go back up again, which means you'll have to wait for the next big sale event if you miss snapping up a bargain. This is likely to be Prime Day in the summer, so it could be a while before you see these Sonys go for such low prices.

If you'd like to remind yourself of why they're so good, and compare the changes between the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000MX5 models, we have compared both models in a head-to-head versus here.

