Hurry: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are AU$101 off in Amazon's new Prime sale

With the release of the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with noise cancelling, it was fair to assume that deals on older models would be coming. Well, with Amazon's second Prime Day of the year just starting, that's finally the case – with 25% the AirPods Pro 2, what we think are the best AirPods.

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen – they were AU$1 cheaper during the 2024 EOFY sales with a price as low as AU$293. However, grabbing the best noise-cancelling earbuds iPhone users can buy for less than AU$300 is always going to be a deal worth shouting out.



Offering supreme sound quality, Spatial Audio, excellent noise cancellation and the best battery life of any AirPods – barring the AirPods Max – this deal is worth considering for any iPhone owner.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $399 now $298 at Amazon AU Save AU$101

Only AU$5 more expensive than the lowest price ever, we wouldn't recommend waiting for these buds to get any cheaper, even with Black Friday on the horizon. If you want a snug fit and prefer earbuds over headphones, Apple deals don't get much better than this. And, while Android users won't get all the benefits, at AU$101 off they might be worth it, even if you miss out on features like Spatial Audio.

Launched in 2022 sporting Apple's new H2 chip, enhanced noise cancellation and better sound quality over the previous Pro model, the AirPods Pro 2 have improved considerably since. Apple swapped out their Lightning port for a USB-C plug on the charging case, improved their dust resistance and added Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has also added a new Voice Isolation feature which improves call quality and the ability to nod (or shake) your head to call or reject an incoming call. You can also use your Apple TV 4K with your new AirPods Pro 2, enjoying the best TV shows on Binge or some of the best streaming services while blocking out the world – but these features are only relevant to iPhone users.

If you're not a member of the Apple family, there are also deals on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Nothing Ear (a) buds. And, while the Quiet Comfort Ultra earbuds are the outright best at noise cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 are more than AU$150 cheaper with this deal – though the blue model Quiet Comfort Ultra earbuds are available for just AU$308.75.

But, as we said in our AirPods Pro 2 review, “if you're embedded in the Apple ecosystem these are excellent, immersive and beautifully-sounding buds”. If you've been waiting to grab a pair, there are few better times than right now.