The Dyson Airwrap drops back to its all-time low price of AU$549 in this Prime Day deal

Dyson's popular products have only been officially available on Amazon since July this year, and to see some great discounts during October's Prime Day sale is encouraging – this could indicate what's to come for Black Friday in Australia. We've already seen two of Dyson's best vacuum cleaners get discounted rather steeply, but another highlight is the Airwrap.

Dyson's popular hair-styling tool is down to AU$549 – a AU$200 (or 27%) discount – but note that this is on the Airwrap Origin model which gets you only two attachments in the box. The last time we remember seeing this price was back in December 2023, just ahead of our Boxing Day sales in Australia. To add a little more context to this offer, back in July, it was the Complete version that got a 21% discount, bringing it down to AU$668.

As part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, this offer is Prime exclusive, which means you'll need a Prime subscription to grab this great offer. If you aren't a member already, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial and cancel just after the sale ends on October 13 if you don't want to continue paying the monthly fee of AU$9.99.

The good news is that this will even ship to New Zealand with the same 27% discount, bringing the price down to NZ$573.95 and delivery is free across the ditch too.

Prime exclusive Dyson Airwrap Origin: was $749 now $549 at Amazon AU Save AU$200

It would have been nice to see a slighter better discount, but then the Airwrap Origin is listed as out of stock at most retailers, including Dyson. So if you're keen on this popular multistyler, you should get a wriggle on before this offer disappears... or the stock does. Shopping in New Zealand? Get this for NZ573.95 with free shipping.

The Dyson Airwrap has become such an icon, it has inspired a generation of dupes as well as gone viral on TikTok. It got so popular, in fact, that a couple of years back, it was actually hard to find it in stock, and people had to be on a waitlist to get it.

It makes sense. Not only is this hair styling product such a versatile tool as it's able to switch out attachments so it turns from a hair dryer to a curling wand within seconds, but it also has intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow to minimise damage to your tresses. That's all while producing stunning-looking results.

If you're worried about using hair styling tools due to heat damage, but you need an effective (and efficient) tool that's also lightweight and easy to use, the Dyson Airwrap is worth the steep price.