Suck up early Prime Day savings of up to AU$499 on Dyson vacuums now

It took a while, but an official Dyson store opened on Amazon AU in July, just in time for this year's first Prime Day. Given the online retail giant's penchant for offering high-ticket items at some of the best prices, it makes Amazon a great place to shop for some of Dyson's best cordless stick vacuum cleaners at the lowest prices.

That's true right now as well, with early October Prime Day deals getting you the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and the Dyson V10 Cyclone at the best prices going at the time of writing. While the current discounts aren't the lowest prices we've seen for either of them, they're both discounted down to below the AU$1,000 mark, which makes them better value.

There's a possibility that these prices will drop a little when the Prime Big Deal Days sale starts, but there are never any guarantees. So if you've been holding off on picking up a great Dyson cordless vacuum, and the below prices fit your budget, we'd recommend grabbing one in case you miss out – either because of low stock or the lack of further discounts.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was $1,449 now $949.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$499.01

Currently discounted to AU$999 directly at Dyson and Myer, and a little cheaper at other major stores like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Bing Lee, the V15 Detect 15 is currently cheapest on Amazon. It has dropped to AU$896 previously, but this 34% discount is still pretty darn good. The Absolute model gets you all the additional tools and attachments, which makes it excellent value for what we still consider to be the best Dyson vacuum even a few years after its launch.

Dyson V10 Cyclone: was $1,099 now $796 at Amazon AU Save AU$303

It might be a little long in the tooth but, when discounted, the V10 offers excellent bang for buck considering its suction power. It's admittedly not as powerful as the V15 listed above, but it can still hold its own even on carpets. If you don't need the best of the best (or the latest) from Dyson, this 28% discount is worth considering. It's currently AU$799 at Dyson directly and some other major retailers, with Amazon matching the price at Bing Lee (or vice versa).

Both vacuum cleaners are excellent options, but if you aren't able to decide between the two, then consider the kind of cleaning you need in your home. If you require more suction for deeper cleaning, the V15 Detect is the better choice.

You'll get up to 60 minutes of run time from both machines, but the V15 Detect is a little more power efficient when using the motorised cleaning heads, plus the Laser Fluffy attachment that ships with the more expensive model is ideal for hard floors. It illuminates tiny dust and dirty particles on the floor that you can then vacuum over for a better clean.

However, if your budget can't stretch that far, the V10 will do a good job – it might just require a few extra passes over some spots that are particularly dirty.