Forget Dyson – our no. 1 stick vacuum is just AU$678 in this epic Prime Day deal

While Black Friday sales in Australia are coming up in about a month and a half, Amazon's October Prime Day sale is still an excellent time to pick up big-ticket items for a fraction of the price – like this 32% discount on our absolute favourite vacuum cleaner.



The Shark Cordless Detect Pro with Auto-Empty System is not only our pick for the best stick vacuums on the market, it’s hands-down our #1 best vacuum cleaner, period. That’s because it’s a lightweight cordless model that balances powerful suction, features and price remarkably well. For your money, you get a vacuum that can identify areas of excess dirt and room edges to automatically increase suction, plus it will empty itself out into its charging dock – no replaceable dust bag needed.

Shark Cordless Detect Pro: was $799 now $448 at Amazon AU Save AU$349.10

If the auto-empty system isn't a must-have for you and you don't mind tipping the debris into a bin after each clean, the Shark Detect Cordless Pro is a more-than worthy stick vacuum on its own. You'll get all the same power and versatility at an even cheaper price, but you'll have to do without its neat little storing station and self-emptying system.

There aren’t too many self-emptying cordless vacuums, and those from LG and Samsung are expensive – enter the Shark Cordless Detect Pro. While it doesn’t have the same suction power (123AW) as the Samsung Bespoke Jet (280AW) and Dyson V15 Detect (240AW), this Shark offers quite the bite. We had no issues sucking up even tougher debris, like hair stuck in carpet fibres, in our time with the Detect Pro.

Importantly, its one and only motorised cleaning head comes with sensors that detect dirt and room edges, which then dynamically increases suction power, excelling at getting into edges of the room. It even comes equipped with a light which, while it doesn’t illuminate dirt like the Fluffy Optic does on the Dyson V15 Detect, is handy when cleaning under the bed. Oh, and the bendy tube of the Shark means you'll have no issues getting under there.

Then there’s the self-emptying – again, not as powerful as Samsung’s Clean Station but still good enough to empty the small bin canister into a 2L box that can be emptied once every month or 45 days. And to avoid odours building up, you can use an optional deodoriser, which will be the only ongoing cost if you want it. Otherwise there’s no bag here and you can just wash out the box to make sure it’s not building an ecosystem inside.



If either of the Shark Cordless Detect Pro models are still out of budget for you, our favourite budget Shark vacuum cleaner is 50% off.