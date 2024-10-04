Don't wait: my favourite power banks are already discounted in these early Prime Day deals
Score up to 43% off some of our top-rated charging devices
I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes to portable charging – I love testing the many new brands that have started showing up on Amazon to see if they can really do what they claim, and how they perform against the more popular brands like Anker and Belkin. And given most of us need a power bank or extra charger for one reason or another, they are always hot sellers during Amazon's Prime Day sales.
With the next Prime Big Deal Days sale coming on Tuesday, October 8, a few brands have already snuck in with early discounts and I've listed my favourite deals below, including some wall chargers too. Many are the same models recommended in my best power banks guide, which includes brands like Iniu, Anker, ZMI, Ugreen and more.
Based on my testing, there are also a couple of brands on Amazon that I would avoid – like Veektomx, Charmast and Heymix – the latter has some rather worrying reviews. A few of my very favourites (like the Iniu B6 and the Anker Nano 30W) are only partially discounted, and I expect further drops any time now. So keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page, where I’ll be adding the latest bargains every day.
Now you might be thinking, why not wait till Prime Day starts for real, and maybe score an even bigger discount? Sure, that could pay off, but the early deals I’ve included below are just as good (and in some cases better) than the best deals from Prime Day back in July, so are well worth jumping on now.
Save AU$24
This is my favourite 65W power bank as it's not too heavy for carrying every day, has a big 20,000mAh capacity that's perfect for charging my phone and laptop, plus any other gadgets I have on me. My testing shows it has great efficiency, and it even supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. The 30% discount here is a great deal, and the same low price as Prime Day in July.
Save AU$65.60
An excellent 38% off (and an equal all-time low) on one of the top-rated options in my best power banks guide. It can fast charge laptops at up to 140W, and has dual USB-C ports, plus USB-A, so is ideal for use with multiple devices. Even better, it's within the flight safe limit for air travel.
Save AU$10
Using the code 0UPKNQ3A, you can score an early 33% discount on the excellent Anker 323 charger in either black or white. Ignore the AU$49.99 RRP – the charger is normally AU$29.99, and the AU$19.99 deal price is only $1 more than the lowest I've ever seen. Sure, it's not the newest or smallest model, but it outputs 20V at up to 33W, so can fast charge a phone or top up a laptop.
Want more power bank and charger discounts? I've included a few extra deals worth checking out below.
Portable power banks
- INIU B64 140W 27,000 mAh: was AU$169.99 now AU$119.99 (save AU$50)
- Ugreen Magsafe 10,000 mAh: was AU$85.99 now AU$49.99 (save AU$31)
- Vrurc T2055 20W 20,000mAh: was AU$49.99 now AU$28.79 (save AU$21.20)
Wall chargers
- Ugreen 65W 3-port charger: was AU$69.99 now AU$39.99 (save AU$30)
- Ugreen Mini 30W charger: was AU29.99 now AU$19.49 (save AU$10.50)
- Novoo 120W GaN charger: was AU$69.99 now AU$51.79 (save AU$18.20)
- Shop more discounts in our dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals coverage or check out all the early deals at Amazon.
