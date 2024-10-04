Don't wait: my favourite power banks are already discounted in these early Prime Day deals

I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes to portable charging – I love testing the many new brands that have started showing up on Amazon to see if they can really do what they claim, and how they perform against the more popular brands like Anker and Belkin. And given most of us need a power bank or extra charger for one reason or another, they are always hot sellers during Amazon's Prime Day sales.

With the next Prime Big Deal Days sale coming on Tuesday, October 8, a few brands have already snuck in with early discounts and I've listed my favourite deals below, including some wall chargers too. Many are the same models recommended in my best power banks guide, which includes brands like Iniu, Anker, ZMI, Ugreen and more.

Based on my testing, there are also a couple of brands on Amazon that I would avoid – like Veektomx, Charmast and Heymix – the latter has some rather worrying reviews. A few of my very favourites (like the Iniu B6 and the Anker Nano 30W) are only partially discounted, and I expect further drops any time now. So keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page, where I’ll be adding the latest bargains every day.

Now you might be thinking, why not wait till Prime Day starts for real, and maybe score an even bigger discount? Sure, that could pay off, but the early deals I’ve included below are just as good (and in some cases better) than the best deals from Prime Day back in July, so are well worth jumping on now.

Want more power bank and charger discounts? I've included a few extra deals worth checking out below.

Portable power banks

Wall chargers