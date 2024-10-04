Don't wait: my favourite power banks are already discounted in these early Prime Day deals

Deals
By
published

Score up to 43% off some of our top-rated charging devices

A Ugreen 145W power bank, an Iniu B62 power bank and an Anker 323 charger on a magenta background, with the techradar logo and the words &quot;Don&#039;t Miss&quot;.
(Image credit: Ugreen, Anker, Iniu)

I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes to portable charging – I love testing the many new brands that have started showing up on Amazon to see if they can really do what they claim, and how they perform against the more popular brands like Anker and Belkin. And given most of us need a power bank or extra charger for one reason or another, they are always hot sellers during Amazon's Prime Day sales.

With the next Prime Big Deal Days sale coming on Tuesday, October 8, a few brands have already snuck in with early discounts and I've listed my favourite deals below, including some wall chargers too. Many are the same models recommended in my best power banks guide, which includes brands like Iniu, Anker, ZMI, Ugreen and more.

Based on my testing, there are also a couple of brands on Amazon that I would avoid – like Veektomx, Charmast and Heymix – the latter has some rather worrying reviews. A few of my very favourites (like the Iniu B6 and the Anker Nano 30W) are only partially discounted, and I expect further drops any time now. So keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page, where I’ll be adding the latest bargains every day.

Now you might be thinking, why not wait till Prime Day starts for real, and maybe score an even bigger discount? Sure, that could pay off, but the early deals I’ve included below are just as good (and in some cases better) than the best deals from Prime Day back in July, so are well worth jumping on now.

Iniu B62 65W 20,000mAh power bank
Iniu B62 65W 20,000mAh power bank: was $79.99 now $55.99 at Amazon AU

Save AU$24
This is my favourite 65W power bank as it's not too heavy for carrying every day, has a big 20,000mAh capacity that's perfect for charging my phone and laptop, plus any other gadgets I have on me. My testing shows it has great efficiency, and it even supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. The 30% discount here is a great deal, and the same low price as Prime Day in July.

View Deal
Ugreen 145W 25,000mAh power bank
Ugreen 145W 25,000mAh power bank: was $173.59 now $107.99 at Amazon AU

Save AU$65.60
An excellent 38% off (and an equal all-time low) on one of the top-rated options in my best power banks guide. It can fast charge laptops at up to 140W, and has dual USB-C ports, plus USB-A, so is ideal for use with multiple devices. Even better, it's within the flight safe limit for air travel.

View Deal
 Anker 323 USB 33W 2 Port Charger
 Anker 323 USB 33W 2 Port Charger: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon AU

Save AU$10
Using the code 0UPKNQ3A, you can score an early 33% discount on the excellent Anker 323 charger in either black or white. Ignore the AU$49.99 RRP – the charger is normally AU$29.99, and the AU$19.99 deal price is only $1 more than the lowest I've ever seen. Sure, it's not the newest or smallest model, but it outputs 20V at up to 33W, so can fast charge a phone or top up a laptop.

View Deal

Want more power bank and charger discounts? I've included a few extra deals worth checking out below.

Portable power banks

Wall chargers

Lindsay Handmer
Lindsay Handmer
Senior Writer – TechRadar Australia

Lindsay is an Australian tech journalist who loves nothing more than rigorous product testing and benchmarking. He is especially passionate about portable computing, doing deep dives into the USB-C specification or getting hands on with energy storage, from power banks to off grid systems. In his spare time Lindsay is usually found tinkering with an endless array of projects or exploring the many waterways around Sydney.