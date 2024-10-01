Amazon's new Echo Spot smart speaker hits its lowest price yet ahead of Prime Day – just AU$99

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale starts on October 8 and runs for a whopping six days, but the online retail giant has jumped its own gun and started offering early deals that are exclusive to Prime members, and one of the current highlights is the record-low price on the Echo Spot.

It’s Amazon’s newest compact smart speaker that can slot into any room, but is best for the bedroom as it displays the time and has no onboard camera. It was announced only in July for a retail price of AU$149, but is now down to just AU$99 – a very decent 34% price drop. It's available in black, white and blue colourways to suit any decor, plus it excels with its surprisingly good sound quality and Alexa functionality means it can do a whole bunch more than just stream music.

Our review isn't exactly glowing – calling it "more smart alarm than speaker" – but the number one issue we had was its price. However, leaning towards being a smart alarm will be a big sell for some and this discount makes it much more attractive.

While the Echo Spot might not be one of the best smart speakers, its unique combination of speaker and display functionality makes it a wonderful piece of tech.

While we wished it was a little bigger, another feature we enjoyed was the ability for its screen to show weather animations, smart home widgets and a music visualiser. It might not sound like much, but it's the little things that elevate it as a smart speaker that’s worth picking up if you want to upgrade an older Echo device or get your first piece of smart home tech.

If you are looking for less-smart speakers with some smart functionality, the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Pop are down as much as 59%. But, if you want a smart display that can work as a speaker but excels at video calls, the Echo Show 8 and all-new Echo 5 are also seeing massive discounts.

Amazon Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$32 (save AU$47) We called it a "fun and basic speaker" in our Amazon Echo Pop review, but that makes it perfect for those looking for a no-fuss speaker –and we thought it was well-priced already, so almost 60% is an exceptional deal. Offering solid sound and responsive microphone pickup within a very enjoyable design, the Echo Pop is a suitable addition to any room. We have seen this drop to AU$29 before, but this is still a great bargain.

Amazon Echo Dot | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) The latest Amazon Echo Dot offers better sound quality than its predecessors and a new temperature sensor – though that’s handy only if you use a smart thermostat in your home. There's also new tap gestures that mean you don't always have to rely on the voice assistant. It can even double up as an Eero mesh extender for better Wi-Fi connectivity at home (but you will need to use the Eero 6 router).

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) | AU$229 AU$179 (save AU$50) We absolutely loved its successor in our Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) review, but the second-generation display is still a worthy buy. Its audio and resolution quality are just fine, but its a great choice if you're looking for a smart display to control your smart home, watch content, display photos, sync amazon speakers to play simultaneously and take part in video calls on.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2024) | AU$169 AU$119 (save AU$50) Also letting you set up multiple Amazon devices to play music at the same time, the Echo Show 5 is great for those looking for an affordable smart display. Its 2MP camera is suitable for video calls, and its 5.5-inch display makes viewing photos, song titles and information like the weather super easy. It will also let you automatically see anyone who presses your Ring doorbell.