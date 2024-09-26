You can pre-order the PS5 Pro right now, but the PS5 Slim is the console to buy

PS5 Pro pre-orders have gone live as of 10am AEST on 26 September, but the PS5 Slim might be the console to buy if you aren't too keen on spending top dollar. Right now on Amazon the digital edition PS5 Slim is down to less than half the price of the AU$1,199 Pro – which is also disc-less – while those holding onto physical media can enjoy the model with the disc-tray included for only AU$675.

Whether you're entering the current generation, upgrading from your bulky PS5 or grabbing a second console, there's been few better times to do so than right now. Sony just announced all-new Chroma PS5 Slim covers and Dualsense colourways, and upcoming games like Ghost of Yotei and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered at its September State of Play presentation. Additionally, games like The Last of Us: Part One, Ghost of Tsushima and Red Dead Redemption 2 are just a PS Plus Extra subscription away. Making the AU$124.95 saving just one reason why it’s a good time to buy a PS5 Slim.

PlayStation 5 Slim (digital) | AU$699.95 AU$575 (save AU$124.95) If you're ready to leave physical games behind, or already find yourself with a massive digital library, the Digital edition PS5 Slim is a no-brainer. You'll be able to play every PS4 game you own in your PlayStation library, and the lack of a disc-tray means the bottom half of the console is considerably thinner if you have limited space. However, it's worth remembering that this will mean you're limited to only buying off the PSN store.

PlayStation 5 Slim (disc) | AU$799.95 AU$675 (save AU$124.95) Holding onto physical media? While the PS5 Pro is going disc-less, you can still make the most of your games library and any deals around by opting for the PS5 Slim. While it's now the only PS5 model on the market, the Slim is considerably smaller than the original PS5, and comes with 1TB of storage. Other than that, it offers the same lightning-fast load times, 4K resolution, high frame rates and backwards compatibility of its bulkier predecessor.

Those aren't the only PlayStation discounts on Amazon, though.

While you can't get the new Fortnite or Chroma collection DualSense controllers, the regular colours – Galactic Purple, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Sterling Silver and White – are down as much as 17%, with this discount coming close to a recent price increase.

There's also a hefty saving on the DualSense Edge, PlayStation’s controller for enthusiasts with money to spend, if you rate your skills as worthy (or want to improve).

PlayStation DualSense | AU$119.95 AU$95 (save AU$14.95) There is no doubting the DualSense's claim as one of the best controllers out there. It scored near-perfectly in our DualSense Wireless Controller review, with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers standing. While it's still a pricey prospect, picking one up for less than AU$100 is a pretty good deal, whether you need one for couch co-op or to play with while the other charges.

PlayStation Dualsense Edge | AU$339.95 AU$299 (save AU$40.95) Speaking of pricey controllers, the DualSense Edge is made to give you just that – the edge over other players in a competitive setting. Whether that's trying to win Warzone, carrying your little brother to a Victory Royale or mastering Kazuya in Tekken, the customisable controls, remappable inputs and swappable back-buttons help take your performance to the next level.

And whether you're looking for the best communication tool for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or the most immersive headset for the new Alan Wake 2 – Lake House expansion, Amazon has you covered there too. You can currently get up to AU$101.95 off the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, as well as savings on Sony's Inzone H5 and H9 wireless gaming headsets.

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset | AU$239.95 AU$199 (save AU$40.05) We called this gaming headset superb in our PlayStation Pulse Elite review, despite an odd shape and competitive price range. They offer incredibly detailed audio and the retractable mic makes it equally perfect for gaming with a crew or solo. While their design won't be for everyone, if you want the best audio for your gaming experience, this is the deal.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset | AU$299.95 AU$198 (save AU$101.95) A more regular design, the Sony Inzone H5 is made for those looking for an affordable headset that offers great audio, though the mic quality is exceptional. Offering a long-lasting battery and design that makes them easy to wear for hours on end, these are the headphones to buy if coming in crystal clear to teammates is at the top of your needs.