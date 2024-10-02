Snag our favourite cheap stick vacuum for a tiny AU$274 in this early Prime Day deal
Clean up with 50% off the Shark IZ102 – a new all-time low price
Cordless vacuums are all the rage, and for good reason. They have all the benefits of the best vacuums, with added versatility and no tether to get caught on the couch or pulled from the power outlet. But that kind of functionality and ease-of-use can cost a whole bunch. Bang for your buck is where the Shark IZ102 excels, and it's currently at an all-time low price – just AU$274 – thanks to this 50% Amazon discount.
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is coming on October 8, and Black Friday is on the horizon, but this has the potential to be one of the best deals you'll see this year. We thought the Shark IZ102's AU$549 price tag made it the best budget stick vacuum, and this deal makes the next most affordable option in our list AU$375 more expensive!
While it doesn't possess all the features of a AU$1,400 vacuum like the Dyson V15 Detect, the Shark IZ102 is a versatile vacuum that can efficiently take care of any debris. Don't think it over for too long – a AU$299 price tag saw it sell out at Shark.
We haven't been lucky enough to get our hands on this vacuum, but the value it provides is way too good to ignore – making it an easy choice for those shopping on a budget. It offers a satisfactory 40-minute runtime, but what elevates this budget beast to something that's worth buying over more expensive competitors is its dust-revealing LED lights, versatile attachments and hair-sucking, self-cleaning brush roll.
It's also available in New Zealand for just NZ$286.45.
At 3.4KG, the IZ102 isn't the most lightweight stick vacuum, and some users have mentioned that it's on the heavier side. However, it's far from the heaviest, with the weightiest of the best stick vacuums coming in at 9.7KG, and various models sitting between 3.5 and 4KG. So there'll be no need to get a new gym membership to handle your new stick vacuum.
And, for those areas that the Shark IZ102 struggles to clean, there are handheld and crevice tools that make cleaning the car and getting in those tricky corners easy. It also has a removeable battery, so you can have one charging while using another – though spare batteries are sold separately.
If you don't mind spending a little more, need wet-dry functionality or an auto-emptying system – there's plenty of other vacuum deals right now, with two more of our favourite stick vacuums seeing massive discounts.
Save AU$275.99
Scoring almost five stars in our Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum cleaner review and rated by us as the best stick vacuum for most homes, we called this vacuum "a wonder". Versatile, powerful, offering automatic power adjustment and equally good at cleaning hard floors as it is carpet, this is one of the best vacuums on the market, at a stellar price.
The vacuum above is fantastic, but we recommend pairing it with its auto-empty system – down 35% to AU$649. Both deals are available in New Zealand for NZ$521.69 / NZ$678.50.
Save AU$450
We think this is the best self-emptying vacuum money can buy, so grabbing it for less than AU$850 is quite the deal. If you need power, this vacuum blows the competition out of the park – even more so with Boost mode. Easily cleaning everything from hard floors to a shaggy rug, this stick vacuum even cleans itself. Our only drawback in our Samsung Bespoke Jet review was that its charging cradle takes up a fair chunk of space.
Save AU$139.99
Need wet and dry cleaning on a budget? We haven't reviewed it, but Tineco is a trusted vacuum manufacturer and this model has a 4.4-star rating from almost 12,000 Amazon customer reviews. Promising powerful and quiet cleaning even when vacuuming and mopping simultaneously, its brush is self-cleaning and comes with a 2-year warranty if anything is to go wrong.
Available in New Zealand for just NZ$427.59.
