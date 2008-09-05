Sony's DSC-G3 cyber-shot on horizon

The successor to Sony's Cyber-shot DSC-G1 is heading our way. The Sony DSC-G3 will be 802.11b/g Wi-Fi capable like its 6MP predecessor. This allows it to share photographs with other DNLA applicances, both computers and similarly-specified cameras.

The 3.5-inch LCD is expected to carry over from the DSC-G1 including the use of a touchscreen. Other expected changes are an increase in the storage capacity above 2GB and a more powerful sensor – probably moving up from 6MP to something in the range of 10MP.

The sneak view we have had of it suggests that elegant and svelte will still be words left undisturbed in the thesaurus, while meaty and substantial will remain very appropriate.