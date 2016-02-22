Drones are being used on Star Wars Episode 8 set to take down enemy spies

During the production of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, we reported that some prying members of the public were flying camera-armed drones over the film set in the hope of learning a few secrets.

Some of them were successful, but this time the crew are ready. According to Mos Croatia (via Den of Geek), Disney has prepared a special team that will use their own drones to take out any unwanted airborne visitors.

This itself could set the scene for some incredible battles, more real than anything that will be captured for the new movie.

In fact, Disney could save a few bucks on the new movie by simply filming any drone fights that take place and throwing special effects around them.

More like The Drone Wars, am I right?