Hear me now: stupid things you could have been shouting at Google Glass

As if you don't look silly enough in Google Glass as it is, you could also have had to cry out "Hear me now" to activate the specs.

That's if the Glass product team had their way, with marketing specialist Amanda Rosenberg releasing a list of potential phrases that were under consideration at one point or another before "OK Glass" came on the scene:

Listen up Glass

Hear me now

Let me use Glass to

Go Go Glass

Clap on

Device, please

3, 2, 1...

Glassicus

Glass alive

Pew pew pew

Imagine. Just imagine.

