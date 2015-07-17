Samsung may have finally nailed the smartwatch

It's been over 12 months since Samsung brought us a new Android Wear watch – the Gear Live – so we've been expecting the rumoured Orbis for quite some time.

But the surprise is that rumours now suggest it won't be running Android Wear.

The news comes from a report by SamMobile which suggests Samsung has opted for Tizen to run on the new smartwatch, which will boost its new UX design for circular screens.

When it hits shelves it's going to be called the Samsung Galaxy A and it'll come with an Exynos 3472 dual-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz, 786MB of RAM and 4GB of on-board storage.

Up a gear

It'll have also have a 250mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.1 technology and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. The display is a Super AMOLED with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution but the report doesn't share a size for the display yet.

In the tiny watch you'll reportedly find GPS, an accelerometer and heart rate sensors. With this being the first Samsung watch since the release of the Apple Watch it'll be interesting to see what's in store - we're expecting big things.