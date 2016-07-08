4 VR headsets that could blow away Oculus Rift and HTC Vive

Thanks to the release of the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift the age of VR has already begun, but there's still a lot more to look forward to on the horizon.

From the debut of console VR with the PlayStation VR to Razer's open-source headset, there's much more that we haven't seen from virtual reality yet, and that's without even mentioning Microsoft's long-awaited foray into augmented reality, the Hololens.

We've assembled a list of the Best VR headsets that are available right now, but read on if you can't wait to see what's just around the corner...