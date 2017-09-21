Voting is now open for the Golden Joystick awards

The “biggest publicly-voted video game awards ceremony on the planet” is back for its 35th year. The venue has been confirmed as the Bloomsbury Big Top in London. The date, November 17. The host, the brilliant Danny Wallace.

But the most important element of the night is yet to be decided, and that’s where you come in. Head over to our sister-publication GamesRadar and cast your votes now to ensure that the games that have had the biggest impact on you over the last year walk away with the accolades you think they deserve.

Don’t worry if you’re not London based, the entire ceremony is going to be livestreamed on the night so you can watch as the makers of your game of choice take to the stage to thank you for your all-important vote.

Here’s Danny Wallace to tell you all about it:

There are a number of different categories for you to vote in, including (for the first time ever) Best VR Game. To help you before you make your decision, we've included some of the shortlist below:

Multiple nominee Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Storytelling

Horizon: Zero Dawn

NieR: Automata

Night in the Woods

Persona 5

Prey

Pyre

Tacoma

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

The visually stunning platformer Cuphead

Best Visual Design

Experience the world of Star Trek first hand with Bridge Crew

Best VR Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is up for Most Wanted

Most Wanted Game

Ultimate Game nominee Assassin's Creed Origins

Ultimate Game of the Year