The best Samsung Galaxy S9 plans and prices in Australia

Update: Optus has a crazy-good offer on the Galaxy S9 right now, easily the best we've seen so far, so scroll down for more info.

Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy S8, the South Korean tech giant hopes its latest flagship, the aptly titled Galaxy S9, will take over top spot in the Android smartphone world once more. On this page, we've sifted through everything the Australian providers have to offer and brought you the best plans and pricing on both the 64GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Naturally, if you want the handset without the strings attached, you can purchase the Galaxy S9 from Samsung directly. If you're after the slightly larger brethren of the S9, you should check out our page for the best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans and pricing.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 plans

The best budget option – Galaxy S9 64GB | 7GB data | Music streaming | $69 pm When it comes to Android phones, Optus is much more generous with its plans than the other carriers. The cheapest plan available across the board also offers an awesome 7GB of data, and streaming music via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards this already-impressive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,656

The best overall value – Galaxy S9 256GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $89 pm Optus also takes the cake for the best overall value plan on offer for the S9 at present. Score yourself the bigger 256GB Galaxy S9 handset along with a whopping 30GB data plan, and spend less than you would on a 2GB plan from Telstra. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136

Best big data option – Galaxy S9 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $145 pm With the return of Optus' 205GB data plan comes the prospect of getting a ridiculous amount of data for a crazy low price. The $145 a month will also net you unlimited international and roaming calls and texts along with 6GB of roaming data to use abroad . Total cost over 24 months is $3,480

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Galaxy S9 64GB | 30GB data | unlimited international calls and text | $109 pm The best go with Telstra is to sneak into the cheapest plan that offers the 24 months Foxtel Now starter pack subscription and the unlimited international calls and text. It also offers 30GB of data, and you can pay an extra $10 a month for the Peace of Mind feature, allowing you to go over your cap without spending any more dosh (although downloads will be slowed to 1.5Mbps). Total cost over 24 months is $2,616

