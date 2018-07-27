Best 32-inch TVs 2018: The best small TVs for any budget

Manufacturers are always keen to push their biggest and most expensive TVs, but don't discount the smaller sizes in your hunt for the perfect TV – like the 32-inch TVs we're going to look at here.

If you're working to a more modest budget, or just don't have room for anything bigger, finding the right 32-inch TV for you can make a big difference to the quality of your personal screen time.

On the other hand, if you're after the most high-tech of television features, you're unlikely to find them with a 32-inch TV: there are no OLED TV panels, and there's little point a 4K resolution at this screen size.

But even at a rock-bottom budget you can still bag yourself a superb set with a Full HD 1080p resolution, crystal-clear image quality and connected smart platform catch-up features. Some 32-inch sets even offer newer features like HDR.

The main difficulty is that there are so many TV sets out there at this size, it can be hard to know which exactly is worth your hard earned dough.

Our TV experts have tested and researched the best options, whether you're in the US or UK. And, the best bit, they cost just a fraction of the price of a giant OLED TV like the LG C8 OLED. Read on for our pick of the bunch.

1. VIZIO D32-F1 (US Only)

Apps and full array backlighting for less than you might expect

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: VIZIO Internet Apps Plus | Curved: No | Dimensions: 505 x 733 x 184 mm

1080p resolution

Full array backlighting

120Hz effective refresh rate

Remote isn't great

Sound quality isn't top class

VIZIO pretty much rules the roost when it comes to high-quality value TVs in the United States with the 2018 D32-F1 being the best of them all.

While the name might not exactly jump out at you, VIZIO's small screen has a lot going for it – including a full 1080p resolution and an app tray full of the most popular streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu. We'd recommend plugging-in some speakers if you can, as the integrated ones are not great.

That being said, if you're looking for something smart, small and affordable, you can do no better than VIZIO's small screen wonder.

2. Samsung UN32M5300 (US Only)

Samsung's M5300 Series is the top of its class for 2018

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: NA | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Smart Hub | Curved: No | Dimensions: 29.2 x 18.5 x 5.7 inches

1080p resolution

Great app selection

Only 2 HDMI ports

Only optical audio supported

Samsung has been a leader in the 32-inch screen space for years. Its top of the line modelis is the UN32M5300.

Why? It offers full 1080p images and its Tizen operating system for a price that most folks can afford. This grants access to loads of apps, and the TV's built-in Wi-Fi stops you from having to plug it into your router.

Sure, the UN32M5300 doesn't have the most connections in the world, with just two HDMIs. But hey, the small compromises are absolutely worth it.

3. LG 32LJ610V (UK Only)

LG's 32-inch screen is great for bright, open rooms

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: No | Curved: No | Dimensions: 480 x 720 x 160mm

Good for bright rooms

webOS smart TV platform

Design could use work

IPS panel

The LG 32LJ610V is a bit on the ugly side by 32-inch TV standards, and it uses an IPS panel, making it a bad option for dark room environments. IPS TVs have great viewing angles, but worse contrast than ones with VA panels.

However, its picture is bright enough to stand out in light rooms, and best of all its webOS smart TV system makes it fantastically easy to use. Two out of three isn't so bad, right?

It has two HDMI inputs, so make sure that's enough.

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung UN32M5300.

4. Toshiba 32D3753DB (UK only)

Toshiba's 32-inch screen is for cinephiles with DVD collections

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1366 x 768 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Cloud TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 498 x 745 x 215

DVD combo

Freeview Play

Only 720p resolution

If you have shelves full of DVDs or a habit of popping the latest bargain bucket DVD title in with your weekly shopping, this new Toshiba model is one to consider, with its built-in DVD drive.

It won’t rival some of the other models here on all-round picture quality, and it is not Full HD. But it still looks attractive despite its combi design, and supports the Freeview Play smart system in the UK, which adds up to a lot of features for its £229 price.

You also get three HDMI ports, one more than several in this round-up.

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung UN32M5300.

5. Sony KDL32WE613 (UK only)

HDR in a 32-inch TV

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1366 x 768 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: Cloud TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 490 x 731 x 187

Has HDR

Recording over USB

Only 720p

The Sony KDL32WE613 is proof a 32-inch TV doesn’t have to miss out on newer tech. It supports HDR, usually only seen in much larger, more expensive TVs.

HDR isn’t equal across sets as it relies on a screen's contrast and brightness, but it will let you squeeze more out of a top-end Netflix or Amazon Video subscription, or your favorite console games. The TV also offers recording over USB, Wi-Fi and access to BBC iPlayer, YouTube and a fistful of other apps.

The stinger is it’s only 720p, not Full HD. If you’re going to watch close-up, the benefits of higher resolution may outweigh HDR.

BONUS: SunBrite SB-3211HD

Need an outdoor TV that can see out all year long? This is it.

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: N/A | Curved: No | Dimensions: 490 x 731 x 187

Fully weatherproof

Bright, 1,000-nit display

Includes speaker bar

It's costly as all heck

If you came here looking for an outdoor TV, we wouldn't feel right sending you off without mentioning SunBrite's series of full-outdoor TVs. In particular, the SunBrite SB3211 offers a super bright screen that can compete with the sun in any setting. Not only does it pack in 1,000 nits of brightness, but it carries a 1080p resolution and a weatherproof speaker bar. The only drawback is that it's crazy expensive – around $3,300 if you buy directly from SunBrite. That said, if you want something you can keep outdoors to make your rental home (or real home) even better, this is it.

Which TVs does TechRadar recommend?

We know that shopping for a new TV can be a massive hassle, more so when you’re not sure what you’re looking for. But, don’t worry, we here at TechRadar are experts at compiling lists that help you find out what features to check for when you're looking for the best 32-inch TV for you.

With 32-inch TVs, one of the most important features to look for is 'smart TV' capabilities. When it comes to a TV for a second or third room, smart features can drastically improve the value and utility of TVs for the simple reason that it prevents you from having to purchase another set-top box or streaming stick. Instead, all of the functionality of those devices is built right in, saving you time and money. If you’re looking for a TV to fill a bedroom or study, a set with Wi-Fi capability that supports video streaming and file sharing should be at the top of your list.

Even if you find a great bargain, you should never settle for a TV that's lower than a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, especially in 2018. Some retailers and manufacturers will try to mislead customers by labeling most 32-inch TVs as 'HD Ready', signifying that it features an HD resolution; however, the lower 1,366 x 768 resolution qualifies as 'HD Ready', but will deliver an image that is muddier and less clear than TVs with a full HD 1,920 x 1,080 display. Plus, these lower resolution TVs won't even save you much money. They're just not worth it.

One last thing to consider before you decide which TV you want, is whether or not it has all the ports you need. Devices like PS4, Nintendo Switch and DVD/Blu-ray players will need HDMI inputs; the Nintendo Wii or other legacy game consoles will need a component or even composite video input; PCs, if they don’t use HDMI, will likely use a DVI or VGA input; and Sky or cable set top boxes will need an additional HDMI. When you have a lot of different devices to connect, it will really make your life easier getting a TV that has enough ports to support everything you want to do with it.

Keep these tips in mind, and you should have no problem finding the small screen of your dreams.