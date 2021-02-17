Surprise! Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys, the incredibly popular battle royale game starring over-sized jelly bean characters, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The news was announced during a lengthy Nintendo Direct presentation, and is sure to please anyone who has been enviously eyeing PlayStation and PC players, who have had access to the game since last year.

It’s not clear if Fall Guys will receive any Nintendo Switch-specific costumes, however we wouldn’t be surprised to see some sort of collaboration between Nintendo and Mediatonic. The brief trailer for the game may have hinted at local co-op, as we saw two bean players each holding a Joy-Con controller, but honestly, it wasn't clear.

A disclaimer at the bottom of the Fall Guys trailer showed that players will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play. This isn’t always the case, as online multiplayer brawler Ninjala proves, so it's an extra cost to consider if you're not a subscriber already.

Fall Guys continues to receive new content to keep players entertained, such as Medieval costumes, brand new levels and high-profile outfits from popular games like Doom and Sonic the Hedgehog. The game has always seemed like the perfect fit for Nintendo’s audience, and it seems like developer Mediatonic agrees.

Odd one out

Fall Guys arrival on Nintendo Switch means that the only platform that won't be able to take part in the fun are Xbox owners. The game was tipped to be coming to Xbox Game Pass last month, but this was swiftly denied by publisher Devolver Digital.