Samsung shows off new monitors - including world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

The CES 2022 is a couple of days away. But Samsung is already showing off a few of its monitors that it is set to unveil at the tech event. Among the monitors it is debuting at the tech extravaganza are what it touts to be the world’s first gaming monitor with both a 4K resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate display and the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 that has Smart TV and productivity apps built into it. Another one of its new offering is the high resolution monitor S8 that offers professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers.

“As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users’ experiences from the comfort of their homes,” Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics was quoted as saying.

Odyssey Neo G8, the cynosure

Hitherto, gaming monitors with ultrahigh definition have shown a latency of up to 144 Hz display. Now, Samsung is upping it to a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and 4K resolution with Odyssey Neo G8. This is expected to ensure a smoother motion than is possible in the conventional ultrahigh resolution monitors.

The new 32-inch monitor will use quantum-mini light-emitting diode and has a curvature of 1000R, meaning the curved monitor would form a circle with a 1-meter radius.

Smart monitor M8 is a smart hub, too

The 32-inch smart monitor M8, at 11.4 mm thickness, is said to be about three-quarters thinner than the previous model. The UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Samsung has packed smart-home hub functions into the new device. In that it comes with in-built smart TV and productivity apps. It can serve as a SmartThings control hub even without the need of a PC. Its movable magnetic SlimFit webcam is handy for video calls that are inevitable in these work-from-home times. Its built-in video call application supports popular calling apps like Google Duo. The Game Home feature can also transform the M8 into a cloud game streaming monitor.

S8 High Resolution monitor

The Samsung high resolution monitor S8, available in 27-inch and 32-inch models, is expected to deliver ultra-wide range of rich and nuanced colors. It is claimed as the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare Free monitor. Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment.

Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users charge laptops and mobile devices with no need for additional docking station.

All the three monitors will be rolled out globally in the first half of the year, Samsung said. Their retailing prices have not been specified yet.

