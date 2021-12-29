Samsung gives the gift of color at CES 2022, with Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator

Audio player loading…

Every Android phone owner knows the fun of customizing their desktops … but what about those countertops? At CES 2022, Samsung plans to unveil an expanded version of its Bespoke lineup of appliances, which let anyone customize the heck out of their kitchen experience, with a broad array of colors, finishes, and technologies to truly make that new range or fridge unique.

Announced on Wednesday was the first French-door fridge in the lineup, shockingly called the Bespoke French Door refrigerator (we were hoping for something fun like “Norma” or “Dizzy”). The fridge comes in three- and four-door models and a whopping 12 colors; for those trying to see beyond the white and stainless steel that dominate nearly every chef’s kitchen, Samsung is offering two finishes – glass and steel – amounting to thousands of color combinations. In glass, new colors include pink, charcoal, morning blue, clementine and sunrise yellow. In a steel finish, new colors include Tuscan, navy, emerald green, and more.

That’s right, you can buy a bright orange refrigerator, and trick it out with a snappy yellow panel for even more color. No word on whether Samsung’s design consultants will prevent you from combining two hues that simply don’t work together, but we assume hideous is your prerogative.

That said, most of the colors look simply gorgeous, and are designed to complement each other. Do your worst!

A lineup of navy appliances offers a unique spin on the black, white, and stainless steel in most kitchens. (Image credit: Samsung)

Beyond an astonishing array of colors, Samsung’s Artist Series includes custom designs as well. Just in time for the holidays, there’s a limited edition winter wonderland design, featuring art deco trees and a snow scene all in white, against a warm blue background.

There are a few nods to technology as well, including an upgraded camera within the Bespoke fridge to scan food labels for nutrition info and expiration dates, and an updated Family Hub external screen, which now will offer support for Alexa and Samsung’s TV Plus service. But bigger changes lie in store for Samsung’s SmartThings Hub technology, finally built into the company’s appliances. Mostly. It’s not a complete replacement for physical hubs, Samsung says. Yes, it’s a bit confusing.

Other Bespoke products in the line include the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum, announced last year and freshly expanded for worldwide availability. New colors include midnight blue, misty white, and woody green. A funky docking system for the Bespoke Jet allows this model to empty itself of debris and begin charging itself as well. Yes, you’ll eventually have to empty something. Dust doesn’t just vanish into thin air, after all.

Bespoke extends to more than just appliances: At an otherwise quiet Galaxy Unpacked event in October, Samsung expanded the service to its phones, offering a colorful way to personalize the exterior of those devices as well.

Custom designs on unique appliances like these don’t come cheaply, of course. Samsung did not release pricing yet for the new lineup, but assume it won’t be cheap. But hey you’re worth it, right?