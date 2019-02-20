Samsung Galaxy S history: from iPhone copycat to dazzling design

Can you believe it? 10 years of Samsung's famous Galaxy S series. As we await the launch of the Galaxy S10 on February 20, it's a good time to look back at the history of Samsung's popular line of flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S series has made Samsung the biggest seller of smartphones in the world. It's where you find the latest hardware and innovation from firm - it's the very best Samsung has to offer.

But how did the South Korean giant become so influential and popular? A decade ago Samsung sprayed out demi-smartphones met with shrugs and derision in equal measure.

Then a little something called Android emerged. Samsung decided enough was enough, and took the plunge, becoming a fish in Google's pond. Yes, there have been Tizen-based experiments since, but it is this core that helped spur Samsung's smartphone growth.

The Galaxy i7500 - where our journey begins - was by no means a smash hit, and the Galaxy S did little to improve the situation. It was with the Galaxy S2 that Samsung really began to get its act together.

Even though there have been a couple of misses along the road of regular hits, the buzz that remains is proof that Samsung is still the only major player that can take on Apple in terms of overall mobile handset sales.

A true shark in the Android lake, this is the story of the Samsung Galaxy S's 10 year history.