Red Dead Redemption 2 PC will finally mosey onto Steam on December 5

Red Dead Redemption 2 first arrived on the PC on November 5, and exactly a month later, it’ll debut on Steam, Rockstar has announced.

Previously, PC gamers have only been able to purchase the game either directly through Rockstar, or via the Epic Games Store, or a few other selected online retailers (like Greenman – where the game is on sale for Black Friday, incidentally).

So the ability to grab RDR2 on Steam will be a welcome move for quite a few would-be players, even though ultimately, you’ll still have to fire up the game via Rockstar’s launcher.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is coming to Steam on December 5 pic.twitter.com/IBi3zIcAZENovember 27, 2019

Steam players will, of course, get the extra trimmings that Valve’s gaming platform brings with it, and because we are a month down the line now, many of the technical teething troubles that affected the game upon its first launch have now been cured. In fact, at this point, all the major bugbears have pretty much been wiped out by all accounts.

Which is why a lot of those who have been waiting for the Steam version have made tongue-in-cheek comments to those who previously purchased the game, thanking them for being beta testers.

Mad for mods

The PC version benefits from quite a number of goodies over the console efforts, including improved visuals – in fact as we’ve already observed, it can look absolutely stunning on PC – and of course you get mod support, with a number of these already released (that let you skip the boring intro if you’ve already played the game on Xbox One or PS4, for starters).

The first week of December just shaped up to be more interesting for many, then, and PC gamers should also be aware that Halo: Reach launches on December 3, as well.