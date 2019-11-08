Red Dead Redemption 2 on an ultrawide monitor looks absolutely stunning

One of the reasons why the PC is the best platform to play Red Dead Redemption 2, is that it allows you to play the game using all kinds of different resolutions and aspect ratios – including ultra-wide 21:9.
By playing on a 21:9 ultrawide monitor, you get an incredibly cinematic – and immersive- experience.
Red Dead Redemption 2 features some stunning scenery, from the plains of New Hanover, to the atmospheric swamps found in Lemoyne and the gorgeous mountain range known as the Grizzlies, and these vistas look stunning in the panoramic view offered by a 21:9 monitor.
We’ve been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC using an ultrawide monitor, and have posted some of the most stunning scenes we’ve seen so far below:
So, if you want a truly cinematic Red Dead Redemption 2 experience, check out our pick of the best ultrawide monitors to play RockStar’s latest game on.
