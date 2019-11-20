PS5 price won't be as bad as we thought, if this leak is to be believed

We may now know the PS5 price and release date, if a new leak is to be believed.

Twitter user PSErebus recently tweeted several 'leaks' about the PS5 (via LetsGoDigital), but the most interesting was the suggestion that the PS5 release date will be November 20, 2020 in North America and that the PlayStation 5 price will be $499.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrHNovember 19, 2019

What are the details?

We knew the PS5 was due for release in late 2020, so a November 20 release would make sense. As the tweeter points out, this date is five days after the release of PS4, seven years before, 25 days after the 20th anniversary of PlayStation 2 and exactly five weeks before December 25 (AKA Christmas).

Presumably as a launch title for the PS5, the leak also suggests Gran Turismo 7 will release on November 20, 2020.

But what's perhaps most interesting is supposed PS5 cost of $499. The PS4 and PS4 Pro both launched with a price tag of $399, so for the next generation console to only cost $100 more would be a welcome surprise - especially given the specs its boasting.

Whether that's something to do with the potential PS5 cartridge we've seen is up for debate, but Sony has always had a knack for balancing price and power for its console.

As always, it's worth taking this leak with a big pinch of salt. However, this Twitter user previously leaked the correct release date for The Last of Us 2 - so it could be legit.