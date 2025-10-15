UK spy agency warns politicians: 'You are a potential target'

MI5 warns UK politicians of espionage threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea

Threat actors use phishing, blackmail, and relationship-building to manipulate and recruit targets

Officials urged to follow BEST principles and stay updated with NCSC and NPSA guidance

MI5, the UK’s counterintelligence and security agency, released a new guidance to warn MPs and other members of government that they are being actively targeted by malicious actors from China, Russia, and Iran.

“Espionage and foreign interference pose a significant threat to the UK’s democracy, economy and fundamental rights and freedoms,” the guidance warns.

“As an elected politician, candidate, member of the House of Lords or a staff member, you are a potential target. Protect yourself and your team by understanding the threat and applying simple countermeasures.”

How to stay safe

MI5 said that spies are looking to exfiltrate sensitive information about the country through different means, from blackmail to phishing. They are often engaged in long-term, deep relationship building, not just to gather information, but also to manipulate and recruit. This cultivation starts with a simple introduction, pointing out shared interests and social gatherings.

“Even if you resist the manipulation, a threat actor may use any association with you to lend credibility to their approaches to others,” MI5 added.

To stay safe, MI5 advises MPs to keep up to date with National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and other security teams’ guidance. They should also use the BEST principles to take simple actions (Be alert, Enhance security overseas, Secure your information, Trust your instincts).

China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea targeting Western countries is no news, but attribution is rather tricky. Last week, UK prosecutors had to abandon the trial of two British men charged with spying for China, because the British government did not provide strong-enough evidence to prove their claims.

In 2022, US prosecutors charged two alleged Chinese spies with interference in a criminal investigation against Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and back in 2019, Polish authorities arrested a Chinese Huawei employee, and a Polish national, on allegations of espionage.

