A spy among us: rethinking cybersecurity in a hybrid world

In today’s work-anywhere culture, people are more connected than ever. As work becomes more mobile and meetings more virtual, one form of cyber threat is quietly becoming more common: audio surveillance.

Cybersecurity now extends far beyond protecting email accounts and stored files. In a hybrid working environment, where conversations happen over video conferencing, voice messages and shared screens, it’s not only your data that is at risk. The conversation itself can become a target.

And here is the reality, according to Forbes, an overwhelming 95% of all cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. This includes everything from sharing sensitive information without proper safeguards to joining calls over unsecured networks.

It doesn’t always take a sophisticated hack to cause real damage. Sometimes, the risk comes from the tools we trust, the places we connect from or the assumptions we make about who’s listening.

Nigel Dunn Managing Director and Vice President for North Europe, Central East & Southern Africa at Jabra.



The illusion of safety

Imagine opening your laptop at a coffee shop, putting on your headset and jumping into a client meeting. The connection seems strong, the audio is crystal clear and everything feels just right. But what if someone else is eavesdropping?

In hybrid work, we often step outside the secure walls of the office and into environments we can’t control. That flexibility is a defining feature of modern productivity, but it also opens the doors to silent risks. An unsecured café Wi-Fi network, for instance, can make it remarkably easy for malicious actors to intercept audio streams or access shared content without detection.

Every call, screen share and calendar invite can include sensitive materials, such as financial data, customer details, upcoming campaigns, or internal strategy. A breach of confidential information could result in serious consequences, including regulatory penalties, disciplinary action, financial and reputational liability, or even job loss.

Recent research published in ScienceDirect highlights just how vulnerable virtual collaboration can be. A comprehensive review of video conferencing platforms revealed persistent security flaws, including weak encryption protocols and insufficient access controls, that leave meetings open to unauthorized access and potential surveillance.

For hybrid professionals working from hotels, shared spaces or home networks, this means even the most routine call could be silently compromised if the right safeguards aren’t in place.

More than just a call

In hybrid work, our headsets, webcams and conferencing tools have become the new endpoints of trust. But here’s the uncomfortable truth; a headset isn’t just a device, it’s a data hub that carries voice, client queries, business sensitive information and, in many cases, biometric data like tone, speech patterns and emotional cues.

The risks aren’t just external either. With the rise of AI, even internal tools are learning from the voices of everyone in a company. If not built securely, they could share that information with more than just your team. We live in a world where what we say can be stored, analyzed and even weaponized.

That’s why companies are rethinking how they protect their people, not just their files. Security isn’t just about firewalls anymore, and IT teams need to consider about everything from what a headset hears to how your video bar streams to the cloud.

The quietest threats are the loudest warnings

It’s easy to spot a phishing email or a suspicious link. But the more subtle threats, like unsecured pairing between a headset and a laptop, or a public connection masking malicious intent, are the ones that slip through the cracks.

Imagine walking into a crowded room and announcing your company’s quarterly results out loud. You’d never do it. But working unprotected in a public space can be equally as revealing.

As reported by Comparitech, cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025. Businesses need to think beyond whether they will be targeted or not, it’s an inevitability.

Raising the Standard

Business leaders need to adopt the ethos that the only individuals who should be on a call are the ones who’ve been invited. That’s why all devices need to have an emphasis on security.

This includes encrypting conversations, implementing secure device pairing and building-in automated defenses against man-in-the-middle attacks. And implementation alone isn’t enough, IT teams need to stress-test solutions with in-house and contracted ethical hackers. This ensures customer trust is built into the very fabric of the tools we use.

Hybrid work is here to stay, and that’s a good thing. It gives workers freedom, flexibility and balance. But with that freedom comes a new kind of responsibility: to protect the digital spaces businesses occupy, the voices employees share and the people they connect with.

The next time you plug in your headset, ask yourself “who else might be listening?”. The biggest risks don’t always come with red warning signs; sometimes, they arrive quietly, just like a spy among us.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro