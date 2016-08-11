The 6GB of RAM Galaxy Note 7 is real - but you won't be able to buy it

Samsung is set to release an even better version of the Galaxy Note 7 than we've already seen – but you probably won't ever be able to buy it.

Samsung has confirmed a 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage version of the Note 7 will be released, but it's exclusive to China.

Those in the UK, Australia and US will have to stick with the already announced 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM version of the Note 7.

The head of Samsung Mobile, DJ Koh, explained it is rolling out a new version in China because Chinese smartphone brands are expanding to high-capacity memory.

Tough competition

Samsung is facing tough competition from companies like OnePlus and ZTE with its profits in China dropping three years in a row.

The OnePlus 3 only offers 64GB of storage but comes with 6GB of RAM, while the new ZTE Axon 7 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We've asked Samsung for more details, but right now it looks like you won't ever be able to buy the best version of Samsung's fancy new phablet.

Via SamMobile