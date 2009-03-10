RichardSolo 1800 makes UK debut

The RichardSolo 1800 has arrived in Britain, giving people the option to not only have a charge and a half battery backup for their juice-hungry iPhone, but also use it as a torch or laser pointer.

With the iPhone being such a hungry blighter in the charge stakes, the need for a battery backup is fairly obvious, especially because you can't just buy a second battery pack.

But the RichardSolo is not the first example to market, but it is a solid, well-designed, but not cheap effort brought in by USA Best.

Laser

One of the neater touches means that the iPhone is charged first and then the battery if both are plugged into a power source, and the RichardSolo also carries a charge and half for the iPhone/iPod touch.

For those with a light fetish, there are also laser pointer and torch buttons.

Coming with a neatly retractable cable and both a plug and car charger adaptor, the RichardSolo is available now and retails at a not inconsiderable £69.99.