Pee-powered smartphones could mean endless streaming

Sometimes an idea comes along that's just so brilliant you wonder why no one did it before you. And then there's wee-powered phones.

Yes, scientists at Bristol Robotics Laboratory in the UK have found a way to harness the power of the yellow stuff by passing it through microbial fuel cells that absorb its energy, which can then be used to juice your smartphone.

And if that wasn't enough to get you excited, urine luck - the team also wants to build a smart toilet that will recycle your pee and use it to power other household items. Because one great idea always inspires another.

Via Android Community

