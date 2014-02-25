The new Moto X will be here within a few months

It's been a busy day for Motorola, what with word it's got a new smartwatch coming and all. But the product news didn't stop there.

In addition to an MWC 2014 exec sit-down, Moto fielded questions on Twitter, and one inquisitor raised the Q of when we can expect the next version of Moto X.

"A: Keep posted - hint - late summer," Motorola wrote in response.

There was no real question a new Moto X was in the works, even after its maker ran off with Lenovo. Still, it's always nice to have something to look forward, even if we're still lacking specifics.