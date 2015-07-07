LG G4 S specs reveal good and bad news

The LG G4 S, a midrange smartphone in the flagship LG G4's clothing, looks closer to reality with a new leak that reportedly shows the specifications of the upcoming handset.

The specs were seen on a report generated by the GFXBench benchmarking tool, and it reveals a mid-range smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chip, an octa-core 1.4GHz CPU and it's running Android 5.1.1.

The screen will be a 5.2-inch Full HD affair, it will have a 7MP rear camera and a 4.8MP front-facing snapper.

Space saver

According to the leak the LG G4 S will have 1.4GB RAM, but rather worryingly it claims the handset has just 3.5GB of internal storage.

As we often find smartphones with 8GB of storage far too little, the fact that the LG G4 S comes with less than half of that is concerning.

The benchmarks might not be correct though - that could either be the usable storage on the phone or it may be an early development handset that won't have exactly the same hardware as the final version.

Let's hope that LG decides to pack more storage into the LG G4 S, otherwise owners of the new handset could find themselves shelling out for an additional microSD card.

Via Pocket Now