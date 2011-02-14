LG announces LG Optimus 3D and YouTube 3D link-up

LG has revealed that it is linking up with YouTube to offer what it is calling 'a unique 3D mobile experience to users'.

Essentially this is for LG's upcoming LG Optimus 3D device, which is enjoying the boast of being the world's first 3D-capable smartphone.

Speaking about the link up, Dr Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG, said: "The Optimus 3D is LG's newest flagship smartphone.

"It is our answer to two major pain points of the current 3D experience - limited mobility and specialised glasses.

"Furthermore, our partnership with YouTube will ensure that our customers can easily generate and access ample 3D content."

Optimus primed

The LG Optimus 3D will make use of YouTube 3D, with the option to upload three-dimensional content to YouTube.

You will also be able to playback YouTube 3D clips on the device, without the fear of looking like a numpty with 3D specs on.

LG's press conference is later this morning so TechRadar will soon be able to give you an LG Optimus 3D hands on and find out UK release dates for you as well.