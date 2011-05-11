Google confirms there will be a Nexus 3

Google's Andy Rubin has confirmed that the Nexus smartphone brand is set to continue, with a Nexus 3 destined to come on to the market at some point.

Speaking at the Google I/O conference to Android and Me, Rubin confirmed that the Nexus brand is here to stay and that it represents the best of what the market has to offer.

Setting the bar

"The Nexus has been the thing that we used to set the bar, and there's always going to be new ones coming out in the market," explained Rubin.

"We'll make an announcement at some point in the future."

The Samsung Nexus S was the first smartphone to be given Android 2.3, so we're anticipating some tasty Ice Cream Sandwich action on the Nexus 3 when it is released.

As for a Google Nexus 3 UK release date, if it's anything like the Nexus One and the Nexus S then it will be on shelves in January 2012 - but if we're right about it launching with Ice Cream Sandwich, we could see it land in time for Christmas 2011.

