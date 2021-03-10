Overwatch gets next-gen upgrade, but not on PS5

Overwatch has been enhanced for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but there's no word on whether a next-gen upgrade is also coming to PS5.

The latest Overwatch update makes Blizzard's multiplayer first-person shooter an Xbox Series X/S optimized game, offering a new "Preferred Mode" graphics option that lets players prioritize either image quality, resolution or framerate.

The "Resolution" preset allows for 4K at 60Hz on Xbox Series X and 1440p at 60Hz on Xbox Series S, meaning you get higher-resolution video at the cost of image quality. The "Balanced" preset does the opposite, prioritizing image quality at the cost of resolution, allowing the game to run at 1440p at 60Hz on Series X and 1080p at 60Hz on Series S.

Those who want super-smooth gameplay (which is key in fast-paced FPS games like Overwatch) will be happy to hear there's also a "Framerate" preset, allowing for 120Hz on both Series X and Series S (though it will drop the resolution down to 1440p on Series X and 1080p on Series S.

It is worth noting for the "Framerate" preset that you need a TV or monitor that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to take full advantage of the mode.

You can read the patch notes here.

But what about PS5?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

While the Xbox Series X/S have undergone a next-gen upgrade, a PS5 upgrade was notably absent.

That's not to say that a PS5 upgrade isn't coming in the future, but it does mean that PC and Xbox Series S/X players may have an advantage over PS5 players in cross-play matches for the time being.

That's because the 120Hz frame rates allow for smoother, more responsive, gameplay – something which is critical in online multiplayer first-person shooters that rely on a fast trigger finger. We've already seen Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Destiny 2 receive upgrades that allow for 120Hz gameplay on PS5.

It's likely a PS5 upgrade for Overwatch is on the cards in the future but, for now, Overwatch players on PS5 will have to continue to play the PS4 version.