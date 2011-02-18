LG Optimus 3D UK pricing revealed

The LG Optimus 3D UK pricing has been set at around £515 by online retailer Expansys.

The handset, which can shoot and show 3D content, also has a UK release date of 25 April on the retailer's website.

Although Expansys has been known to publish inaccurate info in the past, the April release date ties in with whispers we've heard from networks, although nothing concrete has been officially announced.

Premium 3D

The price tag of £515 isn't outrageously expensive for a dual-core smartphone, although the 3D ability of the handset is its main USP; is it good enough to warrant so much of your hard-earned cash?

Not only can the handset play 3D video content, but you can record it using the dual-camera set up on the back of the handset, and out-put 3D movies to a 3D-ready TV using the HMDI out port.

There's also a gorgeous 4.3-inch screen, 8GB of memory, a front-facing camera and Android 2.2 (for now – a Gingerbread upgrade is on the cards).

With most UK networks set to release the LG Optimus 3D, it may be worth checking out subsidised tariff deals when they are announced; but opting for the SIM-free model may cost less in the long run.

Via Recombu