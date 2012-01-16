All white Samsung Galaxy Tabs seen in Vietnam

All white versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus have been spotted in Vietnam.

These are the first Galaxy Tabs to be all white, as although previous versions of the Galaxy Tab featured a white back, they still had a black screen bezel on the front.

News of the all white versions was sent in by a reader of GSM Arena who had spied it on Vietnamese tech site VN Express.

Same same but different

Apart from the difference in colour, the the tech specs of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Tab 7.0 are the same as before.

So for the 10.1 that's a 1GHz dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor with 1GB of RAM behind a 1280x800 WXGA LCD screen. Meanwhile the 7.0 Plus has a slightly sportier 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM behind a 1024x600 display.

Though it's only a minor cosmetic change, there will undoubtedly be some potential buyers who prefer the white bezel enough to finally get a Galaxy Tab in their pocket.

Samsung has been fighting it out with Apple and recently won its appeal to get Galaxy Tab 10.1s on sale in Australia in December.

So it's likely to add fuel to Apple's raging patent infringement case fire as the white iPad 2 also has a white screen bezel. Not a big deal to you or me, perhaps, but when cases can hinge on the how round a tablet's corners are, it begins to look a bit more significant.

Image credit: VN Express

Via GSM Arena, VN Express