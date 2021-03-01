Intel Core i7-11700K apparently falls behind AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in early benchmarks

Any growing excitement for the Intel Core i7-11700K may fall flat after the processor officially launches, with early benchmark performance revealing slower speeds than its rival, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.



The Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU was expected to be unveiled at an event on March 16, but German retailer Mindfactory listed Intel's latest addition several days ago for €469 (around $570 / £410 / AU$730) – and the product page is still live at the time of writing.

Folk who purchased these early CPUs have posted benchmarks to German-based tech forums such as ComputerBase, HardwareLuxx and PC games Hardware, giving us a fair idea of how well we can expect the i7-11700K to perform against existing products on the market.



As with all leaks, take the results with a grain of salt – the early sale date has yet to be addressed in any official statement by Intel, and we're not in a position to verify that these purchases (and test results) are 100% legitimate.

The Intel Core i7-11700K scores 600 points in the single-core benchmark and 5,749 points in multi-core against the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X’s 622 points in single-core and 6,022 points in multi-core In Cinebench R20.



The results we're seeing from other benchmarks such as Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z are equally unimpressive, with the Ryzen 7 5800X dominating the i7-11700K on multi-core performance, despite Intel's occasional lead in single-core. This isn't to say that Intel's latest CPU is inherently bad, but it appears to be struggling against its cheaper competition.

The Intel Core i7-11700K has previously shown disappointing early performance benchmarks shared by Russian tech site Lab501 using engineering samples of the flagship CPU, but this is the first look into what may be a retail copy of the processor.

We will need to wait for the 'official' release of the Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU before we can make our final judgement, but it certainly isn't looking good for Intel in the fight against AMD.

