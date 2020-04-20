Intel Comet-Lake S CPUs face-off against AMD Ryzen in leaked benchmarks

New benchmarks for Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs have surfaced online, just days ahead of the lineup’s rumored launch .

These benchmarks come courtesy of serial leaker TUM_APISAK , who posted links to alleged Geekbench V4 listings for the 8-core/16-thread Intel Core 10700k and the 6-core/12-thread Core i5-10600K on their Twitter account.

These processors, which will go head-to-head with the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600, respectively, lock horns with their respective AMD counterparts, and – unsurprisingly – lead the charge when it comes to single-core performance.

The Intel i7-10700K, listed with a max frequency of 5.1GHz, scored 5,969 in the Geekbench 4 single-core test and 34,133 in multi-core, while the more affordable i5-10600K – with a 4.6GHz boost – scored 6,081 points in the single-core test and 28,523 points in the multi-threaded test.

Pulling ahead

As noted by TechPowerUp, these leaked scores put the Intel chips way ahead of their AMD counterparts when it comes to single-core performance, cementing the chipmaker’s lead as the manufacturer behind the best gaming processors. However, when it comes to multi-core, AMD Ryzen CPUs are able to just about match the Comet Lake-S lineup despite lower all-core frequencies, with Intel just a single-digit percentage ahead of Zen 2.

There’s no sign of the Intel Core i9-10900K, the 10-core/20-thread flagship processor in the Comet-Lake S lineup, in this latest leak. However, the CPU made an appearance on Geekbench 5 earlier this month where it earned a 10% lead in single-core performance compared to AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

The CPU, like its less-expensive counterparts, again fell short in multi-core tests. It raked up a score of 11,296 which isn't quite as powerful as AMD's current-generation flagship.

Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs are expected to launch on 30 April, though it’s likely notes that the first official benchmarks and reviews won’t arrive until the second week of May.

The CPUs are rumored to require new Intel 400-series motherboards built around the new LGA1200 socket, and these are expected to be unveiled at the same time.