Humble Bundle is offering dozens of Star Wars games for pocket money prices

You’ve probably already sensed its presence, but good news Star Wars fans – there’s a new Humble Bundle dedicated entirely to your favorite franchise.

The Star Wars Humble Bundle 3 is offering great prices on more than a dozen Star Wars games for Steam; you could pick up Knights of the Old Republic, X-Wing Alliance, X-Wing vs Tie Fighter and the Galactic Battlegrounds Saga for just $1.

If you’re willing to pay more than the average purchase price which at the moment is $10.30 (around £8.38 or AU$13.46) you’ll also unlock Battlefront 2, Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Starfighter, Knights of the Old Republic 2, and Rebel Assault 1 and 2.

Out of this world prices

Stretch yourself to $14 (around £11.32 or AU$18) and you’ll also get The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Rogue Squadron 3D, Empire At War: Gold Pack, and Shadows of the Empire, which is making its Humble Bundle debut here.

You’ll be getting more Star Wars games than dollars paid if you go for the $14 tier. Though they’re not all gaming classics it’s definitely a deal that shouldn’t be missed, especially since the folks at Humble Bundle estimate they’re worth around $157 in total (around £125 or AU$ 205).

For Star Wars fans that are feeling charitable enough to spend $35 (about £28.30 or AU$45.75) you’ll get all those games and an X-Wing vs TIE Fighter shirt to wear while you work your way through them.

The best thing about Humble Bundle is that you get to choose where your money goes.

This time you can choose to give your money in any portioning you like to Disney, Humble Bundle, and the US Fund for UNICEF’s Kid Power program which is “an initiative that harnesses the global fandom of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of children around the world.”

The bundle will be available until February 21 so you don’t have to jump on it straight away, but we imagine you’ll want to.